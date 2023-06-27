ONTARIO — Four Rivers Senior Preparatory graduate Koda Alvarez has been awarded the Most Valuable Teammate by the Oregon Army National Guard for the 2023 tennis season, according to information found on the Instagram page for Oregon School Activities Association.
Four Rivers Falcons are in the 1A-8 High Desert League.
“In order to be a great teammate, I listen to what my teammates need. Depending on what they want to improve on, that will drive what part of their game we practice more,” said Alvarez in the post. “I go to every practice and always give it my all.”
He was honored with the award for displaying his characteristics of a good teammate, such as listening, always applying effort, having integrity, and treating others with respect. Alvarez showcases each of these qualities on a daily basis, and was honored as such following the end of the season.
“I lost my doubles partner late into my junior season, and was partnered with a freshman. I always did my best to give him confidence, even if mistakes were made,” Alvarez said. “Doing so helped us get to the state tournament for the first time in our school history.”
According to a news release from the Oregon Military Department in March, the Guard joined forces with Oregon Schools Activities Association and Oregon Athletic Coaches Association to extend the relationship with local schools.
Through the partnership, coaches from any high school may nominate a participant from each varsity team for Most Valuable Teammate, the release states.
Nominees also get the opportunity to apply for a $1,000 college scholarship awarded by OSAA, according to the release. Of the total nominees, one overall winner is selected for each team event.
"Many of the qualities that exemplify a MVT, are the same as those required for an outstanding Soldier: leading by example, willing to play any role, working hard, displaying a positive and energetic attitude, and supporting others," reads the release.
