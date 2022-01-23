ONTARIO — Recently, on Jan. 20, the Four Rivers’ basketball teams hosted the Jordan Valley Mustangs for a 1A High Desert League matchup. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams competed, with the women’s game starting first.
For the men’s team, the Falcons found themselves in foul trouble early on. As a result, the Mustangs were able to jump out to an early lead. Consequently, the Mustangs were able to outscore the Falcons 28-10 in the first quarter.
However, the Falcons returned to the court for the second quarter, and were able to swing the momentum in their favor. They were able to utilize their defense to create scoring opportunities through their fast-paced offense, along with their shooting from the perimeter.
Subsequently, the Mustangs were able to regain control of the momentum, in order to maintain their lead as the two teams headed into the locker rooms for halftime 44-26.
In the second half, the Falcons attempted to fight their way into the game. After making halftime adjustments, the Falcons were able to take control of the momentum of the second half, and continued to control the momentum throughout the remainder of the game.
Through their determination, along with their athleticism, the Falcons began to chip away at the Mustangs’ lead. As a result, the Falcons were able to outscore the Mustangs 36-23 in the second half. However, the Falcons were unable to close the gap entirely, losing a close game to the league opponents, Jordan Valley.
For the Lady Falcons, they were unable to gain the upper hand in the competition. As a result, the Lady Mustangs were able to outscore the Lady Falcons, losing to the highly-ranked Mustangs 46-8.
Following the games versus Jordan Valley, the Lady Falcons have obtained an overall record of 4-7 with a league record of 0-4, whereas the men’s team have acquired an overall record of 4-8 with a league record of 1-3.
Up next, the Falcons’ basketball teams remain on their home court as they host their 1A High Desert League opponent, Huntington High School. The games will take place on Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
