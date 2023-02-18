JOHN DAY — On Thursday, the Four Rivers Falcons boys basketball team traveled to John Day to compete against Dayville/Monument in the first round of the High Desert League Playoffs.
In the matchup, the Falcons dominated the court as they held their opponents to only 24 points throughout the duration of the game, while accumulating a total of 68 points on the offensive side of the court.
In the matchup, the Falcons dominated the court as they held their opponents to only 24 points throughout the duration of the game, while accumulating a total of 68 points on the offensive side of the court.
Consequently, Four Rivers claimed a substantial victory over Dayville/Monument 68-24, in order to advance to the next round of the HDL Playoffs.
Following the conclusion of the game, the Falcons prepared for their next matchup against the Crane Mustangs late Friday night.
In the game, the Falcons struggled to match the Mustangs’ offensive output, and were outscored 67-30 as Crane advanced to the league championship.
Adrian High School
The Antelopes faced off against the Prairie City Panthers in their first matchup of the HDL Playoffs — held at Grant Union High School on Friday.
In the game, Adrian dominated their opponents throughout the duration of the game, utilizing their momentum to claim a double-digit lead prior to the conclusion of the game. As a result, the Antelopes stomped the Panthers 64-49 to advance to the HDL Championship.
The Antelopes competed against the Crane in the Championship game on Saturday, where one of the two teams received their first league loss of the season. However, the results from the Championship game weren’t included, as a result of the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
More information about the HDL Championship will be included in the Tuesday edition of the Argus, or online at argusobserver.com.
