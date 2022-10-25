EOL qualifies two local volleyball teams to state

BURNS — On Saturday, the Nyssa Bulldogs and Vale Vikings volleyball teams traveled to Burns High School to compete in the final rounds of the Eastern Oregon League Tournament, in order to determine which teams would represent the league at the 2022 3A OSAA Volleyball State Tournament.
In the first match, the No. 3 Nyssa Bulldogs competed against the No. 2 Vale Vikings in a rivalry matchup to decide which team advances to the league championship to face off against No. 1 Burns.
The Lady Bulldogs battled with the Lady Vikings throughout the duration of the match. However, Vale claimed a dominant victory over Nyssa to advance to the championship match, after defeating the Lady Bulldogs in three sets — 25-22, 25-17, 25-20.
In the championship match, Vale faced off against the top-seeded Burns Hilanders, but were unable to gain momentum offensively, as the Lady Hilanders displayed their defensive strengths. As a result, the Lady Vikings were defeated in the championship match in shutout fashion — 9-25, 4-25, 16-25; 3-0.
Consequently, the Vale Vikings volleyball team became the 2022 Eastern Oregon League Runner-up, while the Nyssa Bulldogs claimed third place.
As a result, both teams will advance to the 2022 3A OSAA Volleyball State Tournament.
For Vale, the Lady Vikings received the 18th seed, and will travel to Florence to compete against No. 15 Siuslaw High School in the first round tomorrow, starting at 6 p.m. (PT).
For Nyssa, the Lady Bulldogs received the 20th seed, and will travel to Medford to compete against Cascade Christian High School tomorrow, starting at 5 p.m. (PT).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.