As the teams in the Eastern Oregon League conclude the 2021 season, the all league awards were announced. Out of the local schools, Vale was able to accumulate 29 awards, including 16 1st team, four 2nd team, and four honorable mentions, along with offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, offensive lineman of the year, coach of the year, and assistant coach of the year. Additionally, Nyssa was able to earn a total of 21 awards, including seven 1st team awards, 10 2nd team awards, and four honorable mentions.
Coach of the Year
Jeff Aldred, head coach, Vale
Assistant Coach of the year
Nate Aldred, defensive coordinator, Vale
All-League Offense
Offensive Player of the Year
John Wolfe #1, senior, Vale
Lineman of the Year
William Tolman #55, senior, Vale
Quarterback
1st team- Tanner Steele #9, senior, Vale
2nd team- Andrew Enders #6, junior, Nyssa
Running back
1st team- Nathan Kimball #34, senior, Vale
1st team- Peter McBride #4, senior, Vale
2nd team- Landon McDowell #5, senior, Nyssa
Honorable Mention- Ryan Talbot #9, senior, Nyssa
Wide Receiver
1st team- John Wolfe #1, senior, Vale
1st team- Eli Aldred #29, junior, Vale
1st team- Orin Stipe #2, junior, Nyssa
2nd team- Daniel Montes #18, senior, Nyssa
Honorable Mention- Colten Stepleton #7, sophomore, Vale
Tight End
1st team- Owen Crane #88, junior, Vale
Offensive Line
1st team- Jackson Schaffeld #59, senior, Vale
1st team- William Tolman #55, senior, Vale
1st team- Gavin Villines #55, senior, Nyssa
1st team- Kody Van Meter #60, senior, Nyssa
1st team- Ronnie Norton #58, senior, Vale
2nd team- Steven Colyer #50, junior, Vale
2nd team- Yahir Paz #69, senior, Vale
2nd team- Jesse Aragon #67, junior, Nyssa
2nd team- Lincoln Lovitt #70, senior, Nyssa
Honorable Mention- Eric Ramirez #66, senior, Nyssa
Honorable Mention- Trevor Bates #53, junior, Vale
All-League Defense
Defensive Player of the Year
Jackson Schaffeld #59, senior, Vale
Defensive back
1st team- John Wolfe #1, senior, Vale
1st team- Tanner Steele #9, senior, Vale
2nd team- Ryan Talbot #9, senior, Nyssa
2nd team- Landon McDowell #5, senior, Nyssa
2nd team- Andrew Enders #6, junior, Nyssa
Honorable Mention- Daniel Montes #18, senior, Nyssa
Linebacker
1st team- Jackson Schaffeld #59, senior, Vale
1st team- Owen Crane #88, junior, Vale
1st team- Orin Stipe #2, junior, Nyssa
2nd team- Colt Cummings #2, senior, Vale
2nd team- Brandon Vela #45, senior, Nyssa
2nd team- Santiago Miranda #30, senior, Nyssa
Honorable Mention- Eli Aldred #29, junior, Vale
Honorable Mention- Colton Stepleton #7, sophomore, Vale
Honorable Mention- Ashton Wilson #10, sophomore, Nyssa
Defensive Line
1st team- Peter McBride #4, senior, Vale
1st team- Will Friend #52, junior, Vale
1st team- Gavin Villines #55, senior, Nyssa
1st team- Howie Rushton #75, junior, Nyssa
2nd team- Steven Colyer #50, junior, Vale
Special Teams
Kicker
1st Team- Oren Stipe #2, junior, Nyssa
Kick/Punt Returner
1st Team- John Wolfe #1, senior, Vale
