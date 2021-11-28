Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As the teams in the Eastern Oregon League conclude the 2021 season, the all league awards were announced. Out of the local schools, Vale was able to accumulate 29 awards, including 16 1st team, four 2nd team, and four honorable mentions, along with offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, offensive lineman of the year, coach of the year, and assistant coach of the year. Additionally, Nyssa was able to earn a total of 21 awards, including seven 1st team awards, 10 2nd team awards, and four honorable mentions.

Coach of the Year

Jeff Aldred, head coach, Vale

Assistant Coach of the year

Nate Aldred, defensive coordinator, Vale

All-League Offense

Offensive Player of the Year

John Wolfe #1, senior, Vale

Lineman of the Year

William Tolman #55, senior, Vale

Quarterback

1st team- Tanner Steele #9, senior, Vale

2nd team- Andrew Enders #6, junior, Nyssa

Running back

1st team- Nathan Kimball #34, senior, Vale

1st team- Peter McBride #4, senior, Vale

2nd team- Landon McDowell #5, senior, Nyssa

Honorable Mention- Ryan Talbot #9, senior, Nyssa

Wide Receiver

1st team- John Wolfe #1, senior, Vale

1st team- Eli Aldred #29, junior, Vale

1st team- Orin Stipe #2, junior, Nyssa

2nd team- Daniel Montes #18, senior, Nyssa

Honorable Mention- Colten Stepleton #7, sophomore, Vale

Tight End

1st team- Owen Crane #88, junior, Vale

Offensive Line

1st team- Jackson Schaffeld #59, senior, Vale

1st team- William Tolman #55, senior, Vale

1st team- Gavin Villines #55, senior, Nyssa

1st team- Kody Van Meter #60, senior, Nyssa

1st team- Ronnie Norton #58, senior, Vale

2nd team- Steven Colyer #50, junior, Vale

2nd team- Yahir Paz #69, senior, Vale

2nd team- Jesse Aragon #67, junior, Nyssa

2nd team- Lincoln Lovitt #70, senior, Nyssa

Honorable Mention- Eric Ramirez #66, senior, Nyssa

Honorable Mention- Trevor Bates #53, junior, Vale

All-League Defense

Defensive Player of the Year

Jackson Schaffeld #59, senior, Vale

Defensive back

1st team- John Wolfe #1, senior, Vale

1st team- Tanner Steele #9, senior, Vale

2nd team- Ryan Talbot #9, senior, Nyssa

2nd team- Landon McDowell #5, senior, Nyssa

2nd team- Andrew Enders #6, junior, Nyssa

Honorable Mention- Daniel Montes #18, senior, Nyssa

Linebacker

1st team- Jackson Schaffeld #59, senior, Vale

1st team- Owen Crane #88, junior, Vale

1st team- Orin Stipe #2, junior, Nyssa

2nd team- Colt Cummings #2, senior, Vale

2nd team- Brandon Vela #45, senior, Nyssa

2nd team- Santiago Miranda #30, senior, Nyssa

Honorable Mention- Eli Aldred #29, junior, Vale

Honorable Mention- Colton Stepleton #7, sophomore, Vale

Honorable Mention- Ashton Wilson #10, sophomore, Nyssa

Defensive Line

1st team- Peter McBride #4, senior, Vale

1st team- Will Friend #52, junior, Vale

1st team- Gavin Villines #55, senior, Nyssa

1st team- Howie Rushton #75, junior, Nyssa

2nd team- Steven Colyer #50, junior, Vale

Special Teams

Kicker

1st Team- Oren Stipe #2, junior, Nyssa

Kick/Punt Returner

1st Team- John Wolfe #1, senior, Vale

Tags

Load comments