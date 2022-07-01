Purchase Access

ONTARIO — For those interested in signing their children, or grandchildren, up for youth tackle football in the summer, the early-bird registration deadline is July 5. However, the early-bird registration is not the last opportunity to register your child for the football season. From July 6-Aug. 3, the Ontario Recreation District will open regular registration.

If you decide to utilize the opportunity of early-bird registration, the cost for children within the district is $55, and $65 for children outside of the district. However, the price slightly increases once regular registration begins. The cost for children located within the district will be $65, while children located outside of the district will be $75.

The football league is open to 3rd-6th graders, involving two separate divisions — 3rd-4th and 5th-6th. The 3rd-4th-grade division will compete on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the season, whereas the 5th-6th-grade division will additionally compete on Saturdays.

The program will begin on Aug. 8, and will conclude on Sept. 23, with equipment handouts taking place on Aug. 15 at the ORD office from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The ORD website states that it is noteworthy to mention that the football teams are Ontario teams. Children from outside the district are encouraged to participate, but the teams will be hosting practices in Ontario, due to not having enough equipment to provide for out-of-district teams.

Therefore, the final opportunity to register your children, or grandchildren, for the youth tackle football league through the early-bird registration is July 5, followed by regular registration’s conclusion on Aug. 3.



