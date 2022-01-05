EUGENE – Oregon took the floor for the first time in 15 days Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena, and used a balanced attack offensively and active defense in an 88-57 win over Carroll College.
The Ducks were as close to full strength as they have been all season, as Te-Hina Paopao played for the first time since November while Nyara Sabally and Endyia Rogers each played their second game in a row after missing extended time due to injuries.
“It feels really good to be back,” said Paopao. “Just being out there with my team, having fun and picking each other up. That’s what you want to do as a college athlete.”
How it HappenedThe Ducks (7-4) jumped out to a big lead from the get-go behind Sydney Parrish’s hot shooting start. Parrish scored Oregon’s first eight points and hit a pair of three-pointers to spark a 17-3 run over the first four minutes. Paopao came off the bench and scored six points on 3-of-3 shooting to help UO go up 29-15 after one.
Carroll would cut into the Oregon lead in the second quarter, pulling within eight at 37-29 with four minutes to go in the half. UO however would go into the break on a 9-2 capped off by a five quick points from Endyia Rogers to lead 46-31 after 20 minutes.
The Ducks continued to be efficient offensively in the third, stretching the lead to 61-42 with just under four minutes to go in the quarter. Sabally and Sedona Prince did some damage in the quarter, as Prince scored six and Sabally added five as 16 of Oregon’s 25 points in the frame came in the paint.
UO put the clamps down defensively in the fourth, starting the final quarter on a 13-0 run over the first 7:34 while holding Carroll to just five points in the final 10 minutes.
Who Stood OutSabally led a group of five Ducks in double figures in scoring, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 13 minutes off the bench. Paopao, Rogers and Parrish each scored 12 points while Sedona Prince put up 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Ducks forced 30 turnovers as a team, scoring 42 points off of those takeaways while coming away with 21 steals.
Up NextThe Ducks open Pac-12 play at No. 2 Stanford on Friday at 7 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.
