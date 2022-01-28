EUGENE – Oregon was ranked 17th in a pair of softball preseason polls released on Tuesday.
Both USA Softball and Softball America picked the Ducks 17th in their initial poll of 2022.
Defending national champion Oklahoma led the USA Softball poll followed by Alabama, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Florida.
The Ducks were one of five Pac-12 teams in the USA Softball preseason rankings, including No. 7 Washington, No. 11 Arizona, No. 21 Arizona State and the Bruins.
The Sooners were first in the Softball America poll, followed by Oklahoma State, Alabama, UCLA and Florida State. Other Pac-12 teams included No. 7 Arizona, No. 8 Washington and No. 21 Arizona State.
Oregon was ranked 16th in D1Softball’s preseason poll released last week.
Also, Brooke Yanez, Allee Bunker and Terra McGowan were listed among Softball America’s 2022 Preseason College Top 100 players.
Yanez, a fifth-year senior from Ventura, Calif., was an NFCA third-team All-American and a first-team all-Pac-12 pitcher in 2021. She finished second in the Pac-12 with 268 total strikeouts and led the conference with 10.29 strikeouts per seven innings. An NFCA first-team all-Pacific Region selection, Yanez went 22-6 with a 2.11 ERA in 2021 while holding opponents to a .185 batting average in her 182.1 innings of work. Her 268 strikeouts are third in UO single-season history, behind only Cheridan Hawkins, who holds the top two spots.
Bunker, a senior from Huntington Beach, Calif., earned both all-Pac-12 first team and all-Pac-12 defensive team honors at second base in 2021. She was also named to NFCA second team all-Pacific Region. Bunker led the Ducks with 49 RBIs last season and tied for the team lead with 10 home runs. She hit .342 with 10 doubles, two triples and 36 runs. She was also one of the most difficult players in the nation to strike out, fanning six times in 200 plate appearances.
McGowan, a catcher from Mission Viejo, Calif., finished third on the team with a .308 batting average to go along with five homers and 26 RBIs. She added six doubles and 24 runs scored. Defensively McGowan ranked second in the Pac-12 with 12 runners caught stealing. She was named both second-team All-Pac-12 and All-NFCA Pacific Region. One of the best clutch hitters on the team, McGowan hit .389 with runners in scoring position. She delivered a pair of walk-off hits late in the season. The first was a home run against Arizona on May 7. The other was a walk-off single at Texas in the eighth inning of an NCAA Regional game to force a winner-take-all regional final against the Longhorns..
The Ducks open the 2022 slate against Ole Miss Feb. 10, at Fullerton, California.
