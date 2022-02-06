BOULDER — Oregon finished with a season-best 12 steals and outscored Colorado 30-16 in the second half to give the Ducks a 66-51 road win.
How It Happened:
Oregon struggled early, and finished the first half shooting 38% from the field. Turnovers got the Ducks behind as many as eight points in the half, with seven turnovers creating momentum and easy baskets for the Buffaloes. Jacob Young kept Oregon within striking distance, scoring 16 points in the first, connecting on six-of-nine field goals.
The Ducks looked to be heading into the break, down a basket. However, Quincy Guerrier grabbed the offensive rebound to pass the ball to Young, who hit a three-pointer at the top of the key to give Oregon a one-point lead at the break.
“I thought we finished the half well, and started the second half okay,” said University of Oregon head coach Dana Altman. “I thought it was important to have that little push there. You don’t want to go in down five or seven, and have to battle back all second half. I thought it gave us a little bounce.”
Oregon’s second half got out to a positive start, creating easy baskets, and scoring in transition. With nearly 12 minutes left in the second half, the Ducks had built a 49-43 lead. The positives would continue for the Ducks, who would go on a 9-0 run to push the lead to 11 points; a lead they would not relinquish. The half proved to be a dominant one for Oregon, who outscored Colorado 30-16, in order to claim victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.