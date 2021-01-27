EUGENE
Oregon will play 16 matches in the COVID-19 delayed 2020-21 soccer season that will start Feb. 7 when the Ducks host Gonzaga at Pape’ Field.
Oregon is scheduled to play 11 Pac-12 games and five nonconference matches. Three of the nonconference games will be against Pac-12 opponents.
After the Gonzaga match, the Ducks play at Sacramento State on Feb. 19. Pac-12 play begins with defending NCAA Champion Stanford Feb. 26 at Pape’ Field. Oregon will remain at home for a nonconference match against California on Feb. 28.
The Ducks are at UCLA March 5 and USC March 7. Oregon returns home for games against Arizona State on March 12 and Arizona on March 14.
The next three contests are on the road. The Ducks will play Oregon State March 19 in Corvallis in a non-league game. March 26, Oregon is at Cal and then it’s another non-league game at Stanford on March 28.
In April, the Ducks host Utah on the fourth and Colorado on the sixth. Oregon’s last road trip is to Washington April 9 and Washington State April 11.
The regular season concludes with Oregon hosting Oregon State on April 16.
