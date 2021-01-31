EUGENE
Year two of the Mark Wasikowski era begins on Friday, Feb. 19, when the Ducks open a four-game series against Omaha at PK Park. The home opener is the first of 54 games that Oregon is scheduled to play during the 2021 regular season.
Under Wasikowski, the Ducks will play a 31-game home schedule starting with the first eight games of the season. After playing four games in three days against Omaha (Feb. 19-21), Oregon will face Seattle in a four-game home stand (Feb. 25-28).
“After experiencing what we all have for the past 10 months, releasing the 2021 schedule is especially gratifying,” Wasikowski said. “Allowing the student-athletes the ability to play their beloved sport is one small step towards normalcy. Other college sports have shown that during this time, a certain fluidity to the schedule should be expected and we feel this will apply to us as well.
“We intend to play our full 56 game schedule with 33 of those being played at beautiful PK Park,” Wasikowski added. “Our opponents are traditionally strong programs that will challenge our athletes competitively to where they can maximize their abilities while setting themselves up with a strong RPI for the post season. Additionally, the opportunity to play a non-conference weekend series versus our in-state rival at their park is something we simply could not pass on.”
The Ducks hit the road for the first two weekends of March when they visit preseason Big West Conference favorite UC Santa Barbara (March 5-7) before traveling to Corvallis for a non-conference series against Oregon State (March 12-14). The Ducks will play four games in three days against UCSB and a three-game series at OSU.
Oregon opens Pac-12 Conference play at home when it hosts Arizona State (March 19-21). UO also hosts Pac-12 teams Oregon State (April 9-11), UCLA (April 23-25), Washington (May 7-9) and Stanford (May 21-23). In addition to Omaha and Seattle, the Ducks have non-league home games against Portland (March 23, April 6), a four-game home series vs. New Mexico State (April 1-3) and a two-game midweek series against Gonzaga (May 11-12).
“Although we currently are unable to have fans in attendance,” Wasikowski said. “We are hopeful these restrictions will be lifted as we all do our part to conquering the pandemic.”
Oregon’s first Pac-12 road series is at Arizona (March 26-28) before they travel to USC (April 16-18), Washington State (April 30-May 1), Utah (May 14-16) and California (May 27-29). The Ducks also have a midweek game at Portland (April 11).
