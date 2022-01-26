EUGENE — Riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak, No. 19 Oregon returns to Matthew Knight Arena to host Utah, today, in the first of three conference home games in a five-day stretch. The two teams were initially scheduled to meet on Dec. 31, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Utes’ program.
The Ducks lead the all-time series between the two schools, 22-9, and have won each of the last 11 meetings including seven in a row in Matthew Knight Arena.
NUMBERS TO KNOW3 Oregon is one of three teams nationally that have beaten a top-10 team in back-to-back games (South Carolina, South Florida).
5 Oregon has had a 20-point scorer in five straight games, while multiple players have put up 20 in the same game five times.
10 The Ducks have had 10 different players lead the team in scoring in a game this season.
19.7 Oregon is forcing an average of 19.7 turnovers over the last six games, coming away with at least 16 in each of those contests.
36.9 Oregon leads the Pac-12 and is 17th in the nation shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range.
HEATING UP
Finally playing with a full roster, Oregon has put itself back in the national conversation with four straight wins, two of which came against top-10 teams. The Ducks knocked off No. 7 Arizona and No. 9 UConn in a span of three days at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 15 and 17, beating back-to-back top-10 teams while unranked for the first time since the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Those two big wins were also book-ended by road victories against California (88-53, Jan. 9) and Washington (68-61, Jan. 21). The Ducks have forced at least 16 turnovers in each of the four wins and have allowed no more than 66 points in any of those games while averaging 74.0 PPG over that stretch. The four-game winning streak is Oregon’s longest of the season.
FOUND A WAY TO WINFinding itself in a tight game coming down the stretch Friday night in Seattle, Oregon used a late-game run to pull away from Washington in a 68-61 win. The Ducks used a 10-1 run during the final two minutes of the game to break things open thanks to its defensive effort led by Chanaya Pinto and Nyara Sabally. Pinto came away with four steals in the final quarter while Sabally had three to fuel the rally. Endyia Rogers led the way offensively with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting while Sabally added 20 points and seven rebounds to go along with eight assists. The win marked Oregon’s ninth in a row over rival Washington and was its sixth consecutive victory over the Huskies in Seattle dating back to the 2015-16 season.
BUILDING A RESUMEOregon has picked up a number of quality wins through the first half of the season while playing a tough schedule. The Ducks are one of five teams nationally with multiple wins over teams currently in the top 10 of the AP poll and one of six with at least three wins over current top-20 teams. Oregon knocked off top 10 teams in back-to-back games with wins over then-No. 7 Arizona and then-No. 9 UConn while also beating Oklahoma on Nov. 20 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Additionally, the Ducks have played each of last year’s Final Four teams in South Carolina, Stanford, Arizona and UConn, going 2-2 in those games.
