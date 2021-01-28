TUCSON, Ariz.

Oregon finished its opening tournament of the season in sixth place at 29 over after shooting 12 over in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate Wednesday on a chilly day at Sewailo Golf Club.

Owen Avrit was the high finisher for Oregon, coming in tied for 10th in his first event as a Duck. He shot a 4-under 67, which was good for the low round of the day among the 96 players in the individual field.

How It Happened: Avrit made seven birdies on the day, beginning with a birdie on his opening hole of the day, the par-3 third. After going bogey, birdie at holes seven and eight, he birdied the par-5 10th hole to get 2 under. Avrit then finished his day with a flurry of birdies, making four in his last six holes to offset a double bogey at the par-4 17th to finish the day 4 under.

Nate Stember was Oregon’s next highest finisher in a tie for 22nd, ending the week at 6 over following a 6-over 77 in the final round. Tom Gueant came in tied for 44th at 10 over after a 7-over 78 while Yuki Moriyama turned in a 3-over 74 in the final round and finished tied for 53rd. Freshman Greg Solhaug placed tied for 82nd in his first collegiate tournament.

Arizona took home the team title, finishing 2 under, while the Wildcats’ Brad Reeves won the individual crown at 4 under.

Tags

Load comments