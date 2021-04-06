EUGENE
Oregon created the most chances Sunday at Papé Field, but Colorado created the best chance and that was enough for the Buffaloes to come away with a 1-0 victory in their Pac-12 Conference matchup.
The Ducks (5-4-4, 3-3-2 Pac-12) peppered the Colorado goal with 17 shots, including 10 in the second half. None got through, while the Buffaloes found the back of the UO net in the 64th minute to end Oregon's unbeaten streak at six games.
"They set up the counter and they did it well and they got the goal, so fair play to them," UO coach Graeme Abel said. "But overall performance, looking long-term, I thought we played really well."
How it happened: Oregon created at least three glorious chances in the first half. During the 15th minute, Ally Cook got her head on a crossing pass that Colorado's keeper scrambled to deflect. Lexi Romero was in position to collect the rebound for the Ducks but couldn't handle it cleanly.
About 10 minutes later, Zoe Hasenauer rocketed a shot with her left foot from just outside the box, requiring a diving save. On the ensuing corner kick, Chardonnay Curran got off a shot that hit the crossbar.
In the 39th minute, Curran collected the ball near midfield and passed to Maya Hahn, who sent it into the box. Cook got her head on that one as well, but it went over the goal.
The Ducks kept up the pressure after what Abel termed "maybe our best first half of soccer." In the first minute of the second half, Hasenauer fired a shot that forced the keeper to poke it over the crossbar. On the ensuing corner, Curran collected the ball and got off a shot, but it deflected off a defender.
After Colorado took the lead, however, the Ducks perhaps began to press. They had success earlier in the game attacking from the flanks, but Abel said his staff could have done a better job late in the game emphasizing the need to stick with that tactic.
"When our kids get the message, we execute," he said. "We just jammed too many things central."
Who Stood Out: Cook led the Ducks with five shots, and Curran fired off three. Lexi Romero, Caitlin Shaw and Hasenauer had two each, as the Ducks got off 17 shots, one off their season-high. The Buffs, meanwhile, only put two shots on goal, but one got through to decide the game.
Up Next: The Ducks play at Washington on Friday at 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Live Stream).
