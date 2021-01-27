EUGENE
Head coach Nils Schyllander and the Oregon men’s tennis team announces the 2021 schedule which begins Jan. 29 against BYU. After three weeks of non-conference play, the Ducks open Pac-12 action Feb. 26 at Arizona State.
2021 Men’s Tennis schedule highlights:
• Jan. 29: Season opener vs BYU
• Feb. 26: Pac-12 opener at Arizona State
• March 21: Pac-12 home opener vs Utah
• April 21-24: Pac-12 Championships (Ojai, Calif.)
Oregon will play its first seven matches on its home courts including consecutive matchups with BYU and a Feb. 6 doubleheader against Portland State.
In cooperation with local health authority and safety protocols, fans will not be permitted at UO home events. Fans will still be able to stream matches online at www.goducks.com.
Individually, Joshua Charlton and Emmanuel Coste will begin the year at No. 30 and 76, respectively, in the Oracle ITA rankings, while Charlton and newcomer Ryoma Matsushita sit at No. 54 in doubles. The Ducks also return three players—Luke Vandecasteele (15), Jesper Klöv-Nilsson (14) and Brandon Lam (13)—that finished the 2019-20 season with double-digit wins in singles play.
The Ducks capped the shortened 2020 season with wins over New Mexico (March 6) and Old Dominion (March 8), and an 11-5 overall record. Oregon did not compete in any fall tournaments in 2020.
