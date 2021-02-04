EUGENE
Oregon added running back Byron Cardwell and cornerback Avante Dickerson to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday during the first day of the February signing period. Both consensus four-star recruits, Dickerson and Cardwell join the highest-rated recruiting class in Oregon history as its 22nd and 23rd members.
Cardwell spent his senior year at Morse High School in San Diego after transferring from St. Augustine High School where he was a three-year letterwinner and earned CIF San Diego Section Division II all-conference honors as a sophomore and junior. The No. 1 rated running back from California and a top-15 back nationally, Cardwell rushed for 1,968 yards and 34 touchdowns during his two all-league seasons.
Dickerson spent four seasons as a starting cornerback at Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., where he claimed all-state honors three times. The consensus No. 1 player from Nebraska, Dickerson earned MaxPreps first-team All-America honors and was named the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year after leading Westside to the state championship and a 12-0 record in 2020.
Oregon’s 2021 class is the highest-ranked class in the Pac-12, checking in at No. 3 nationally by Rivals and No. 6 according to 247Sports and ESPN. The class includes Oregon’s first-ever five-star prospects at quarterback (Ty Thompson) and on the offensive line (Kingsley Suamataia).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.