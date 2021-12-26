EUGENE — Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of Demetrice Martin on Thursday as the Ducks’ new cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
Martin joins offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge as the first additions to Lanning’s initial coaching staff at Oregon.
“I am so excited to welcome Demetrice Martin to our football staff here at Oregon,” Lanning said. “He is better known to players and coaches as ‘Coach Meat.’ He brings a plethora of coaching experience on the West Coast and in the Pac-12, and he has developed a strong reputation as an elite recruiter out west over the last several years.
“The two characteristics I look for most in my search for coaches is relationships and development. Coach Martin definitely checks both those boxes. Demetrice has proven over time to be a great teacher and developer of men on and off the field. His journey as a coach has been just as impressive, growing from a high school coach at Monrovia High School to a Junior College coach at Mt. San Antonio to now at the University of Oregon. Please join me in welcoming Coach Martin and his children Cole, Cassius, Kori, and Quincee to Duck Nation.”
Martin brings 15 years of experience coaching in the Pac-12 to Eugene, spending the last two seasons as cornerbacks coach at Colorado. He has also made stops at Arizona (2018-19), UCLA (2012-17), Washington (2009-11), and USC (2006-07).
“I am super stoked for the opportunity to work at the University of Oregon, a premier university in one of the top conferences in the world.” Martin said. “Combine this with the energy, enthusiasm, experience, and expertise of the staff that Coach Lanning is putting together, and I know we have the perfect storm brewing. Then you add in the top fan base in the Pac-12! It’s on and Quack’n! Go Ducks!
Martin has coached 15 defensive backs to Pac-12 all-conference honors throughout his career, while helping his teams reach 10 bowl games. In 2021, Martin mentored freshman Christian Gonzalez to an all-Pac-12 honorable mention selection.
Martin helped guide the Buffaloes to an appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl in 2020. Colorado boasted one of the Pac-12’s stingiest pass defenses, holding opponents to a league-best 55.6 completion percentage.
At Arizona, Martin coached Lorenzo Burns to all-conference honorable mention recognition in 2019, with the sophomore ranking third in the Pac-12 with four interceptions. Burns ranked sixth in the conference with 11 pass breakups, a year after leading the Wildcats with 11 PBUs as a freshman.
Martin enjoyed a tremendous six-year run at UCLA, spending two seasons as defensive backs coach before being elevated to assistant head coach. Martin mentored 11 all-conference defensive backs in Westwood and helped the Bruins land six consecutive top-20 recruiting classes. UCLA went 47-31 during Martin’s tenure while qualifying for five bowl games in six seasons.
In 2016, the Bruins’ secondary ranked seventh in the nation in pass defense efficiency (105.8) and 22nd nationally in interceptions (15). UCLA led the Pac-12 with just 12 touchdown passes allowed, and Randall Goforth was 31st nationally with four interceptions.
Martin helped UCLA lead the Pac-12 in passing defense in 2015, allowing just 203.2 passing yards per game with a league-best 5.8 yards per passing attempt. The Bruins also led the conference in pass defense efficiency (111.5) while ranking 18th nationally in that category.
Martin mentored four defensive backs to Pac-12 all-conference accolades in 2014, with Ishmael Adams and Anthony Jefferson each earning first-team honors. That unit ranked fourth in the Pac-12 with 250.6 passing yards allowed per game.
As the defensive backs coach for a Washington team that went 0-12 the year before he arrived, Martin helped the Huskies reach two bowl games during his three seasons in Seattle. He played a big role in UW landing back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes in 2010 and 2011.
Martin started his coaching career as the defensive coordinator at Monrovia High School in 1999-00, and he was the secondary coach at John Muir High School in 2001 before making the move to Pasadena City College (2001-02) in the same role. Martin then worked as the pass defense coordinator and secondary coach at Mt. San Antonio College for three seasons (2003-05).
A Southern California native, Martin made his coaching debut at the Division I level as a graduate assistant on Pete Carroll’s staff at USC in 2006-07. The Trojans went 22-4 in Martin’s two years in Los Angeles, including back-to-back Rose Bowl victories. In 2007, USC boasted the second-best scoring defense in the nation.
Martin returned to Mt. San Antonio College in 2008 before going to Washington, where he began his run as a highly successful full-time coach and recruiter in the Pac-12.
Martin was a four-year letterwinner as a wide receiver and cornerback at Michigan State (1992-95) during his playing days. He was a first-team all-Big Ten selection in 1994, when he led the conference with seven interceptions. Martin went on to play one season for the Scottish Claymores in NFL Europe and two for the Houston Thunderbears in the Arena Football League, and he also spent time with the St. Louis Rams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.