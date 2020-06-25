ONTARIO — One of Ontario’s greatest athletes will be back in town to help out the next generation. Joe Delgado, who graduated from Ontario High School, will be back at his home track for a clinic on July 16.
The clinic is free of charge and for fourth through eighth graders. It is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. and will run until about 11:30 a.m. According to the Ontario Recreation District, the camp is limited to 70 participants and registration must be completed online at ontariorecdistrict.com/.
Following the free camp, Delgado will be hosting three private group sessions at $50 per child. The lessons will be three athletes per group (meaning nine total) with starting times at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information on the private training, contact Emily Cyphers at cyphers@usna.edu.
After high school, Delgado competed at the University of Oregon for three seasons. His junior year, Delgado took second at the Pac-12 Multi-Event Championships and 12th at the NCAA Tournament. For his senior year, Delgado transferred to the University of Louisville and took third at the ACC Tournament and finished fourth at the NCAA Tournament (setting the school record for outdoor points in the decathlon) to qualify as an All-American.
In September 2018, Delgado was hired as an assistant track and field coach at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He was planning on competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2020, which would have been on June 20 and 21.
