Boise State senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) drops back into the pocket, as he looks downfield to find an open wide receiver. Simultaneously, the offensive and defensive line battle for positioning during the 2022 BSU Spring Game on April 9.
Broncos redshirt sophomore wide receiver Austin Bolt (81), Borah High School graduate, breaks away from redshirt senior linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3), while senior safety JL Skinner (0) prepares to defend.
Photo courtesy of Bob Barber
Boise State senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) drops back into the pocket, as he looks downfield to find an open wide receiver. Simultaneously, the offensive and defensive line battle for positioning during the 2022 BSU Spring Game on April 9.
BOISE — The Boise State defense intercepted three passes and recorded three sacks and defeated the Bronco offense 42-28 in the school’s annual spring game, Saturday.
Two of the sacks came in the first quarter as Braxton Fely and Ty Tanner each recorded one. The defense forced a three and out three times to build a 10-0 lead.
On the final possession of the first quarter, the offense got on the board with an explosive play as Hank Bachmeier connected with Stefan Cobbs for 25 yards. Bachmeier finished 12-for-23 for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cobbs was the game’s leading receiver with six catches for 61 yards and one score.
The drive ended when JL Skinner picked Bachmeier off at the goal line after Brandon Hawkins deflected the pass and the defense led 13-1 after the first seven minutes.
In the second quarter “lockout period” all plays took place inside the red zone. The defense registered a stop on the first possession for six points to extend its lead to 19-1.
Will Ferrin made a 31-yard field goal (also a four-point defensive play) and Ashton Jeanty scored from two yards out on fourth-and-goal to make the score 23-10.
Ferrin added a 26-yard field goal and Bachmeier found Cobbs in the end zone from 11 yards out to trim the defense’s lead to 27-19.
Jonah Dalmas added a 52-yard field goal in a 2-minute drill on the final play of the first half to pull the offense within 27-22.
A punt/pass/kick competition during intermission was won by the offense and was worth five points to tie the game at 27.
The defense dominated the second half, outscoring the offense 15-1. A three and out on the first possession put the “D” on top 29-27. Ahmed Hassanein recorded a sack and another three and out pushed the advantage to 33-27.
Seyi Oladipo added an interception before Jeanty ripped off a 15-yard run on the final play of the period to make the score 36-28.
A fourth down stop and a Jaylen Clark interception on the game’s final play accounted for the final point tally.
Boise State will open the 2022 regular season, Sept. 3 at Oregon State. A six-game home slate featuring San Diego State, Fresno State and BYU begins Sept. 17 when the Broncos host UT Martin. Season tickets, including the Blue Collar Pass, are currently available at BroncoSports.com/tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.