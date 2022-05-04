EAGLE — The University of Idaho Vandals defense impressed with a convincing 61-26 win over the offense in the annual spring game held at Eagle High School.
The 2022 spring game had a unique scoring twist compared to traditional games. Due to a limited number of available players, the Vandals pitted the offense against the defense in front of over 2000 Vandal faithful.
The offense started fast when Gevani McCoy found Alex Moore on the first play from scrimmage for a 17-yard connection earning the offense a point. Sandwiched between two Roshaun Johnson rushes, McCoy connected with Traynor for seven yards for another first down. The defense then forced a stop and Richardo Chavez connected on a 50-yard field goal to give the offense a 5-1 advantage after the first possession.
From there the defense had an answer for everything the offense showed them. Forcing a three-and-out and other punts before Isiah King intercepted McCoy to give the defense a second-quarter lead that they would not relinquish.
Just before the break, Leo Tamba broke through the line to sack the quarterback in the endzone for a safety and seven more points for the defense to push the advantage to 40-12 at the half.
Overall, the Vandal defense forced seven sacks and six three-and-outs, earning 61 points as a result.
The offense finally got into a groove late in the third when McCoy was able to connect with Terez Traynor for a 40-yard strike. The duo connected again for 12 yards on third and long. McCoy found Jermaine Jackson for 17 yards to bring the ball inside the red zone. Johnson took care of the rest, three carries later he rumbled into the endzone from eight yards out to give the Vandal offense their only touchdown.
“The defense did a great job getting a win but there are some good things on both sides,” head coach Jason Eck said. “Offense came out with some good drives early leaving at the end of the first quarter, but the defense turned it up and had a great second quarter. The defensive line played really well Isiah King grabbed a big interception. I was proud of the offense. They didn’t hang their heads and came back in a nice touchdown drive at the end with Roshan punching it in. We were able to get everyone in the game and most importantly we kept everybody healthy.”
McCoy finished 8 of 19 for 134 yards and a pick. CJ Jordan was 5-13 for 47 yards. Johnson led the ground attack with eight carries for 41 yards and a score. Traynor had four receptions for 62 yards.
Up next, the Vandals will start fall camp in early August with the first game set for Sept. 3 at Washington State in Pullman, WA.
At the half, Eck announced that Fa’Avae Fa’Avae and Logan Floyd were voted to be team captains by the other players. The seniors are two veteran leaders that have made an impact already in Eck’s short tenure.
After the game coach Eck rewarded four vandals for their hard work with scholarships.
Alex Moore, Beau St. John, Sam Brown and Mathias Bertram were all put on scholarship and awarded the Battle Axe at the end of practice after a special presentation from Eck after the game.
“We have four guys who did a great job this spring as walk-ons,” Eck said. “They competed their butts off and really got better and became key contributors for us. We were able to put Sam, Beau, Mathias, and Alex on scholarship. It was an awesome moment and I think it shows how much our team cares about each other when you saw the reaction of the other players.”
