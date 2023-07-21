FRUITLAND — With little time left to take advantage of the early-bird registration for the Payette County Recreation District youth soccer league, parents will have until July 25 to register their child for $30. If they are unable to meet the early registration deadline, they will still have until Aug. 9 to register their youth athletes for an additional $10.

“The purpose and focus of the PCRD youth soccer league is to provide recreational opportunities for boys and girls, 1st thru 6th grades. Team goals should strive to improve their soccer skills using positive, fun practice methods while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and commitment. Coaches are encouraged to develop age-appropriate and fun practice plans, while teaching their players fundamental soccer skills including shooting, dribbling and passing,” according to information on the PCRD website.



Tags

Load comments