FRUITLAND — With little time left to take advantage of the early-bird registration for the Payette County Recreation District youth soccer league, parents will have until July 25 to register their child for $30. If they are unable to meet the early registration deadline, they will still have until Aug. 9 to register their youth athletes for an additional $10.
“The purpose and focus of the PCRD youth soccer league is to provide recreational opportunities for boys and girls, 1st thru 6th grades. Team goals should strive to improve their soccer skills using positive, fun practice methods while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and commitment. Coaches are encouraged to develop age-appropriate and fun practice plans, while teaching their players fundamental soccer skills including shooting, dribbling and passing,” according to information on the PCRD website.
Team practices will begin on Aug. 21, with games following on Sept. 5-30 taking place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Each team will play two games a week throughout the season. Required equipment includes a PCRD game jersey, cleats and shin guards, with a mouth guard being recommended.
The PCRD game jerseys are required, but if the athletes still own their old jerseys, they can still use them as they are the same jerseys every year according to information provided by PCRD. However, if an athlete does not have the game jerseys, they can be purchased at the PCRD office for $30.
Regarding the game jerseys, the PCRD website states that the parents need to pick them up during business hours at the PCRD office prior to the start of the games.
