CORVALLIS — The Oregon State baseball team will open the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional on Saturday, the NCAA announced Monday night. The Beavers take on Auburn in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field that begins at 7:30 p.m. (PT).
Game two of the series is Sunday at 7 p.m., and the if necessary contest will be held Monday with a time yet to be decided.
The first two games of the super regional will be televised on ESPN2. TV information for game three, if necessary, will be announced when a game time becomes available.
Throughout the season, the Beavers have obtained an overall record of 47-16 with a conference record of 20-10; 21-8 at home, 16-6 on the road, and 10-2 at neutral locations. As a result, the Beavers advanced to the NCAA Regionals, to compete against New Mexico State.
In the game, the Beavers defeated New Mexico State in a down-to-the-wire game that was decided in extra innings. The Beavers claimed victory by one run in the 10th inning, 5-4. Consequently, Oregon State advanced to compete against San Diego University, where the Beavers claimed a dominant victory 12-3.
In the final round of the regional tournament, the Beavers competed against Vanderbilt. Due to the Beavers tournament performance, Vanderbilt had to defeat Oregon State twice before being crowned the regional champions.
In the first game, Oregon State was unable to find its offensive rhythm throughout the duration of the game. As a result, the Beavers were defeated in the first game by a substantial margin, 8-1.
In the second game, the Beavers got on the scoreboard early, when they scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. The second and third innings were scoreless. However, Vanderbilt stole the lead after scoring two runs in the fourth inning. The Beavers responded by scoring one run of their own to tie the game 2-2. Oregon State surged ahead of Vanderbilt in the fifth inning after they outscored their opponents 4-1. Vanderbilt attempted to battle back into the game by outscoring the Beavers 3-1 throughout the remainder of the game, but was unable to close the gap created by Oregon State. As a result, Oregon State claimed a narrow victory 7-6, in order to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals to compete against Auburn University.
All-session tickets for the super regional go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. (PT). Any single-game tickets remaining will be made available at 9 a.m. on each day of the super regional.
Oregon State will be playing in its eighth Super Regional, and seventh at Goss Stadium. The Beavers are meeting Auburn for the first time in program history.
