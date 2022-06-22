NYSSA — On June 17-18, the community gathered in Nyssa, OR, to watch the 76th Annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo. The stands were nearly filled, as the cowboys and cowgirls prepared to put on the show for the local community.
During the bareback bronc riding portion of the rodeo, there was a bronc that had finished his regular duties, and was being directed to the horse pin. However, the bronc had other plans, as it leaped outside of the ring into the bull pin. It is noteworthy that the bronc came close to meeting a few patrons in the crowd, as a result of the location of the bull pin.
Although the horse had other plans, it is also noteworthy to mention that the rodeo staff handled the situation and removed the bronc from the bull pin safely.
Throughout the rodeo, there were a plethora of cowboys and cowgirls who competed for the top prize in their respective events. However, results from the 2022 Nyssa Nite Rodeo were unavailable by the deadline for the Wednesday edition of the Argus Observer.
The rodeo included events such as mutton bustin, junior steers, junior barrels, bareback, ranch bronc, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, Richard Mejia Memorial Roping, breakaway, novice bulls, bulls, and barrels — according to the Nyssa Nite Rodeo website.
This year, Kuna native Michaela Bocci was named the 2022 Miss Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen for her second rodeo title in her life. She was joined by her horse, Flash, who accompanied her throughout the year. Bocci handed the Miss Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen crown over to Kiya Servatius.
Overall, the community had the opportunity to gather together to enjoy the annual rodeo, along with various vendors selling hotdogs, corn dogs, tacos, lemonade, handbags, water bottles, and funnel cakes that were made in front of your eyes.
The rodeo concluded late in the night on June 18, as the rodeo crew started to prepare for next year’s festivities.
