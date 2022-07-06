VALE — Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Vale community gathered together to celebrate the holiday with the Vale 4th of July Rodeo from July 1-4. The rodeo was co-sanctioned by Northwest Pro Rodeo Association, NPRA, and Idaho Cowboys Association, ICA.
The rodeo kicked off the festivities on July 29 with a barbecue at Wadleigh Park, to honor the 2022 Vale 4th of July Rodeo Grand Marshals David and Bonnie Westerberg. Attendees got to enjoy hamburgers, hotdogs and chorizos, with children 5 and younger eating for free.
Prior to the barbecue, contestants competed in the Billy Evins Memorial Roping and Barrel Racing competition on June 17. The event was a requirement for Malheur County contestants, in order to qualify for the roping and barrel racing events in this year’s rodeo with only 24 team roping teams and 20 barrel racers from five separate age groups having qualified.
On July 1, the Vale 4th of July rodeo kicked off with mutton bustin’ following the pre-rodeo. Events that day also included wild-cow milking, ranch-hand saddle bronc, steer riding, and bull riding.
The second day of the rodeo consisted of the same events as the first day. Additionally, a pig scramble was held. For this, children in attendance, in two separate age groups, had the opportunity to catch a small pig.
On July 3, the main rodeo began at 7:45 p.m., consisting of the regular events. However, the 2022 Suicide Race started at 8 p.m.
On the final day of the rodeo, the rodeo began the Fourth of July celebration with a parade in the evening. At the conclusion of the parade, festivities at the rodeo began with another pig scramble, which was followed by the Queen’s coronation to kick off the start of the rodeo’s main performance.
The results from the Vale Fourth of July Rodeo were not included in the article, due to the Argus Observer deadline.
