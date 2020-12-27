Following are news briefs that were compiled from University of Oregon and Oregon State University about their respective college baseball programs.
Kenyon Yovan Named Preseason All-America
University of Oregon, in Eugene, designated hitter Kenyon Yovan has been named a first-team preseason All-America pick by Collegiate Baseball, according to a news release from the school this week.
Last season, Yovan earned Collegiate Baseball first-team postseason honors as a designated hitter after leading Oregon in hitting (.429), hits (24), home runs (4), runs scored (22) and walks (15). He also topped the team in on-base percentage (.556) and slugging percentage (.714), while finishing with nine RBI, two doubles and a triple. Yovan finished the season with six multi-hit games including five 3-hit games. In the Pac-12 Conference, he finished in the top three in seven offensive categories while ranking in the top six in two more. Yovan was second in the league in slugging percentage and runs scored, third in batting average, OBP, hits, home runs (tied) and total bases and sixth in the conference in walks and hit by pitches.
The Beaverton native is the only Oregon player ever named an All-American as both a hitter and a pitcher during his career. Yovan earned a spot on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (first team) and the Collegiate Baseball (second team) All-America Teams following his freshman season in 2017 as a pitcher. The Ducks’ closer that season, he was also named to four different freshman All-America Teams, and was one of Collegiate Baseball’s Freshmen of the Year.
Kevin Abel earns preseason All-America honors
Oregon State right-handed pitcher Kevin Abel has been selected as a third-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the school announced on Tuesday.
Abel, who did not pitch in 2020, is 10-1 lifetime in 26 appearances at Oregon State, which includes 10 starts. He has a 3.04 earned run average in 97 2/3 innings, with 133 strikeouts to 55 walks and 59 hits allowed. Opponents are batting just .175 against him in his career.
The San Diego, California, native appeared in 23 games as a freshman in 2018, and was 8-1 with a 2.88 ERA. He was named the National Freshman of the Year by both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America. Abel won four games in Omaha, including the 5-0 clincher in the CWS finale against Arkansas in which he threw a two-hit complete game shutout.
