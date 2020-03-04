NYSSA — On Saturday night, for the final time, Nyssa senior Elijah Cleaver walked off the wrestling mat as a varsity member of Nyssa High School.
Now a three-time OSAA 3A state champion, Cleaver had accomplished his goal of once again finishing the season on the top of the 152-pound weight class. The only thing is, Cleaver didn’t wrestle in the finals.
“It was awkward,” Cleaver said.
Anthony Moulton of Burns hit an illegal slam on Taft’s Riley Ellis in the semifinals match. The slam led to a disqualification for Moulton, who was removed from the tournament, but it also left Ellis with a trip to the athletic trainer on site. By the time the finals rolled around, Ellis was not cleared to compete and was diagnosed with a concussion.
Cleaver went out on the mat for the finals and was awarded the state championship by a medical forfeit. His final match took place in the semifinals, but Cleaver was able to get some extra mat time in, drilling with his father, Nyssa coach Luke Cleaver, in the warm-up area.
“It wasn’t how we wanted it to end. It was sort of anticlimactic,” Cleaver said. “Just me and my dad kept getting bored, so we wrestled for like forty-five minutes.”
But Cleaver said he didn’t let his circumstance ruin his final state tournament.
“Really, it is what it is, and you know it’s not going to be the last one,” Cleaver said. “Just enjoying the time we had with it. That was weird. I just went and cheered for [Brian Flores] and [Adam Simpson] and just had fun.”
Simpson (182 pounds) and Flores (220 pounds) would both join Cleaver atop the podium, taking home state gold. For Simpson, his state championship is his second of his career after finishing second last season to Dax Bennett of Harrisburg (a four-time state champion) in the finals.
Reflection
Looking back on his high school career, Cleaver said he’s happy with how far he’s come as a wrestler, and the success he’s had in the sport, but he added that the thing he’s most happy with is the people he’s met and befriended.
“It’s been working with dudes, and it’s been the bonds more than it is just a medal,” Cleaver said. “Because you just look at it and you go, ‘Oh I could have won there, I could have won there.’ Those aren’t what’s going to define something. It’s like, here’s what I’ve done and here’s who I’ve worked out with. It’s just all those dudes that you’ve worked out with for years. It’s been those bonds that I’m the proudest of. And it’s those dudes that you talk to and you know you’re going to talk to for the rest of your life, that you love being around. Similar-minded people.”
Cleaver was also in a special situation while at Nyssa, as he was coached by his father for four years. Cleaver said he wouldn’t change the experience he had working with his father as a coach for anything.
“It’s awesome,” Cleaver said. “The past four years have just been really really fun to be around him. It’s just been awesome to be able to bounce things off of each other. It’s been a relationship where we can go, ‘Hey I’m thinking this,’ and you go, ‘Here’s what I’m thinking. Here’s what I’m seeing.’ And you go, ‘Oh. That makes sense.’”
Cleaver said when thinking about his dad as his coach, he often recalls when he was in seventh grade and him and his dad didn’t always see eye-to-eye on certain wrestling things, and it shows how far he’s come as an athlete in that time.
“We were on different levels, and I knew where I wanted to be but I wasn’t physically or mentally there,” Cleaver said.
Looking forward
Cleaver said he’s not too sure about what he’s going to be doing moving forward, but there’s one thing for sure: wrestling is staying a part of his life.
Colorado School of Mines (NCAA Division II) is a school that Cleaver said he’s been talking to recently. But he added that he’s looking to get in contact with a few bigger schools now that wrestling season is over.
He’s also not done on the mat this year. Cleaver said him and Simpson will be participating in the senior dual and plans to go to the Virginia Beach National Tournament after that.
That’ll be fun. That door is still very much open,” Cleaver said. “I’m just finding a home where I can go. I really want to be here. It’s just finding the spot to go. I fit this mold and I like what these guys can do. I want to be a place where I can go and wrestle and still love the sport like I do right now.”
