ONTARIO — On Tuesday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team competed against the Wenatchee Valley Knights in a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup between the two teams.
Additionally, the Lady Chukars honored members of the Chukar family during the Staff and Faculty Appreciation Night.
TVCC also claimed victory during the match to provide the faculty, staff, and fans in attendance with a conference win on their home court 3-1 — 18-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21.
In the first set, the Lady Chukars were unable to hold the Lady Knights from scoring, resulting in Wenatchee Valley claiming victory in the first set while holding the Lady Chukars under 20 points.
However, TVCC bounced back in the second set. They didn’t allow the first set to diminish their gameplan, and battled back in the second set to claim a dominant victory 25-15.
They further utilized the momentum gained in the second set to continue to dominate the Lady Knights in the third set, as they held Wenatchee Valley within 15 points once again.
Although the Lady Chukars appeared to have the momentum, the Lady Knights responded in the fourth set as they battled to force the match into a fifth set.
In the end, TVCC outscored Wenatchee Valley 25-21 in a close, hard-fought set to conclude the match.
As a result, the Lady Chukars claimed victory over the Lady Knights in a NWAC matchup to improve their overall record to 7-12, 6-6 NWAC.
Individually, sophomore outside/opposite hitter Sage McDaniel (9), of Fruitland, and freshman middle blocker/outside hitter Reesa Whitworth (13) led the team in kills, earning 13 kills respectively. They were followed by freshman middle blocker Kylee Edwards (16), eight kills, and sophomore middle blocker McCall Maxfield (7), six kills.
Freshman setter Paia Kaohelaiulii (15) led the team in assists, accumulating a total of 42 assists, along with earning four kills and two service aces.
Defensively, the Lady Chukars were led by sophomore libero/defensive specialist Macey Buesher (2), diving to the court to earn a total of 31 digs. She was followed by Kaohelaiulii, 10; freshman libero/defensive specialist Faith Burris (5), 11; and defensive specialist/opposite hitter Lexy Parsons (10), 13 digs.
Up next, the Lady Chukars will travel to Columbia Basin College to compete against the Hawks in another NWAC matchup on Friday, starting at 7 p.m.
