Chukars dominate Walla Walla

TVCC freshman middle blocker Kylee Edwards, of Kuna, prepares to spike the ball during the conference matchup against Walla Walla on Sept. 7.

In the game, the Chukars claimed victory over their opponents in three sets 3-0. For further coverage of the game, visit argusobserver.com.

 Harley Wade | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — On Tuesday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team competed against the Wenatchee Valley Knights in a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup between the two teams.

Additionally, the Lady Chukars honored members of the Chukar family during the Staff and Faculty Appreciation Night.



