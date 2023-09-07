ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team (2-1, 1-0 Northwest Athletic Conference) hosted the Yakima Valley Yaks for a conference matchup between the two teams. The match marks the first conference match of the season for the Chukars, as they claimed victory over their NWAC opponents 3-1 — 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23.

The Chukars were led by freshman outside hitter Addison Raebel with 13 kills and two digs. She was followed by freshman middle blocker/opposite hitter Mackenzie Olsen, seven kills with three digs; sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Talley Blackwell, five kills with three digs; freshman middle blocker Macie Weatherly, four kills with five digs; and freshman middle blocker/opposite hitter Kyler Nitzel, four kills with two digs. Sophomore setter Mariya Hoggner spread the ball around the court to accumulate 29 assists, along with 12 digs.



Tags

Load comments