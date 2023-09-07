ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team (2-1, 1-0 Northwest Athletic Conference) hosted the Yakima Valley Yaks for a conference matchup between the two teams. The match marks the first conference match of the season for the Chukars, as they claimed victory over their NWAC opponents 3-1 — 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23.
The Chukars were led by freshman outside hitter Addison Raebel with 13 kills and two digs. She was followed by freshman middle blocker/opposite hitter Mackenzie Olsen, seven kills with three digs; sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Talley Blackwell, five kills with three digs; freshman middle blocker Macie Weatherly, four kills with five digs; and freshman middle blocker/opposite hitter Kyler Nitzel, four kills with two digs. Sophomore setter Mariya Hoggner spread the ball around the court to accumulate 29 assists, along with 12 digs.
Defensively, the Chukars were led by freshman libero/defensive specialist Keysha Mckean with 21 digs, followed by sophomore defensive specialist/opposite hitter Lexy Parsons with 12 digs, two assists and one kill.
In the match, the Chukars battled with the Yaks, but were unable to claim the first set, as they were outscored 25-20. However, even though TVCC started the match down one set, they quickly took control of the momentum of the match to win the second set 25-21. They continued to utilize their momentum to claim victory in the third, 25-21, and fourth set, 25-23, defeating Yakima Valley 3-1.
Up Next
TVCC will prepare to travel to Highline College for the Highline Invitational, competing against a variety of teams. On Friday, the Chukars will battle with Whatcom Community College, 2 p.m., and Skagit Valley Community College, 8 p.m., before competing against Edmonds Community College on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
