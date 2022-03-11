ONTARIO — On March 9, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted their Northwest Athletic Conference opponents, Yakima Valley Community College, for the final game of their regular-season schedule.
Earlier in the season, the TVCC men’s team struggled to stop the Yaks’ defensively, while being unable to match their offensive output. Consequently, they were defeated by the Yaks 102-77, in a high-scoring shootout. The Lady Chukars’ previous game against the Yaks was a down-to-the-wire game that was settled in the final moments, with the Yaks claiming a 2-point victory 65-63.
In their final matchup, the Lady Chukars claimed a dominant victory over the Yaks to conclude the season 77-50, whereas the men’s team lost a hard-fought game 72-63.
In the women’s game, the Lady Chukars started off the game slow in the first quarter, being outscored 13-12. However, they found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring the Yaks 20-12, and continued to take advantage of their gained momentum to further increase their lead throughout the remainder of the game. Consequently, TVCC outscored Yakima Valley 45-25 in the second half to claim a league victory over the Yaks 77-50.
In the men’s game, the Chukars battled with the Yaks, but were unable to match the Yaks’ offensive output in the first half. Consequently, as the teams went to the locker rooms for halftime, the Yaks held onto a single-digit lead over the Chukars 39-31.
In the second half, the Chukars continued to create scoring opportunities while managing to hold the Yaks on the defensive side of the court. However, the Chukars couldn’t close the gap created by the Yaks in the first half. As a result, TVCC was defeated by Yakima valley in a hard-fought battle 72-63.
Subsequently, the women’s team ended the season with the conclusion of their game against Yakima Valley. Consequently, the Lady Chukars finished with an overall record of 12-15 with a conference record of 8-8; 6-3 at home, 2-8 on the road, and 4-4 at neutral sites.
The men’s team finished the regular season with an overall record of 5-20 with a conference record of 0-16; 3-8 at home, 0-9 on the road, and 2-3 at neutral sites.
TVCC’s freshman shooting guard, and Weiser High School alumna, Maddy Erickson (11) led the Lady Chukars, from the bench, with 13 points, two steals and five rebounds, in addition to COVID-sophomore small forward Maunayia Harrigfeld (12), who earned a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds, along with three steals, six assists, and eight blocks. They were followed by their teammates, sophomore power forward Hannah Roberts (2), 11 points with six rebounds; sophomore shooting guard Emma Clark (14), 12 points with three rebounds; and freshman small forward and shooting guard McKell Parkinson, 11 points with two steals.
COVID-sophomore guard DeVaughn Williams (10) led the Chukars men’s team with 22 points and four steals. He was followed by his teammates, COVID-sophomore guard Cyprien Ndabanyenzuye (11), who scored 11 points with four assists and two rebounds, and freshman forward Garrett Long, who added 12 points with five rebounds from the bench.
Up next, the Chukars will prepare for the Northwest Athletic Conference Championships. The teams will travel to Everett Community College, in Everett, WA, on March 17, to compete for the NWAC title. The first two rounds of the tournament will be held on March 17-20, and will continue the semifinals and championship round on March 26-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.