ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the Yakima Valley Yaks for a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup between the two teams.
The Lady Chukars claimed victory over their opponents after four, hard-fought quarters 73-67, whereas the men’s team lost to the Yaks in a close matchup 75-64.
In the game, the Lady Chukars were nearly even with their opponents. However, the Lady Yaks claimed a slight advantage over TVCC in the first quarter 21-20.
The Lady Chukars responded in the second quarter after they outscored Yakima Valley 14-13 to tie the game 34-34 at halftime.
Throughout the duration of the second half, Yakima Valley was unable to match TVCC’s offensive output. As a result, the Lady Chukars outscored their opponents 39-33 to claim victory over their opponents 73-67.
The Lady Chukars were led by freshman shooting guard Havyn Brown (3), who scored a total of 17 points with six rebounds. She was followed by sophomore point guard Booh Huddleston (20), 13 points with four rebounds; sophomore power forward Mandy Belnap (4), 11 points with 11 rebounds and five assists to secure the double-double; sophomore point guard Valerie Vorwaller (0), 11 points with three rebounds and two assists; and freshman guard Danielle Steed (2), nine points with three rebounds and six assists.
In the men’s game, the Chukars and Yaks battled back and forth throughout the first half, with the Chukars claiming a 3-point advantage over Yakima Valley 41-38. However, TVCC struggled to find their offensive rhythm in the second half, as the Yaks outscored the Chukars 37-23 in the second half to steal the victory 75-64.
The Chukars were led by sophomore guard Gavin Weisweaver (1), who scored a total of 17 points with two assists. He was followed by sophomore forward Garret Long (2), 13 points with three rebounds and two assists, along with sophomore guard Trey Jones (0) eight points with four rebounds and three assists.
Up next, the Chukars will travel to Spokane Community College to take on the Sasquatch on Sunday, women’s game starting at 3 p.m. and men’s game at 5 p.m.
