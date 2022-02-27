ONTARIO — On Feb. 23, the Treasure Valley Community College Chukars men’s and women’s basketball teams honored their sophomore athletes during the 2022 Chukar Spirit Night, along with competing against Columbia Basin College.
Additionally, TVCC awarded $2,000 in scholarships throughout the evening to prospective high school students.
The Chukars honored a multitude of sophomores, including point guard Dapri Weatherall (0), forward Joseph Lupumba (1), point guard Jordan Ekker (2), guard Kaden Leslie (4), guard DeVaughn Williams (10), guard Cyprien Ndabanyenzuye (11), guard Anderson Jensen (20), power forward Logan Stephens (22), and guard Josiah “JoJo” Seward (24); along with Lady Chukars, power forward Hanna Roberts (2), shooting guard Hannah Loveland (3), power forward Mandy Belnap (4), power forward Abby Grooms (10), small forward Maunayia Harrigfeld (12), shooting guard Emma Clark (14), shooting guard KC Lussoro (20), and shooting guard/small forward Maddie Windley (30).
In the game, the men’s team struggled to stop Columbia Basin’s offensive onslaught, leading to an offensive shootout to decide the victor. In the end, the Chukars couldn’t contain Columbia Basin’s shooters, losing to their conference opponent 96-72.
For the women’s team, the Chukars found an offensive rhythm early in the game, along with applying a large amount of defensive pressure to hold the Hawks from scoring. The Chukars were able to build their lead throughout the duration of the game, leading to TVCC claiming victory over Columbia Basin by a 16-point margin 72-56.
Up next, the Chukars’ basketball teams will travel to Columbia Basin on Feb. 4, to compete against the Hawks on their home court, starting with the women’s game at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.
