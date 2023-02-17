PENDLETON — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Blue Mountain Community College to compete against the Timberwolves in a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup between the two colleges.

Earlier in the season, the two teams competed on the Chukars’ court, where the men’s team claimed victory 78-69 while the Lady Chukars were defeated 66-59 in a close matchup.



