PENDLETON — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Blue Mountain Community College to compete against the Timberwolves in a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup between the two colleges.
Earlier in the season, the two teams competed on the Chukars’ court, where the men’s team claimed victory 78-69 while the Lady Chukars were defeated 66-59 in a close matchup.
However, the second matchup appeared to be quite different than the first.
The Lady Chukars started the game off strong offensively, as they accumulated 18 points in the first quarter while holding Blue Mountain to 15 points to gain a slight advantage in the first quarter.
The two teams went basket for basket in the second quarter, as TVCC held onto their 3-point lead entering the locker rooms for halftime with the lead 34-31.
The Lady Timberwolves attempted to steal the lead from the Chukars in the third quarter, but only cut the Lady Chukars lead down to one point 45-44 as the game entered the fourth quarter.
However, TVCC dominated the fourth quarter as they outscored their opponents 20-10, in order to claim a conference victory over the Lady Timberwolves 65-54.
The Lady Chukars were led by Booh Huddleston (20), who scored a total of 16 points with four rebounds and three assists. She was closely followed by Havyn Brown (3), 12 points with eight rebounds and three assists, and Danielle Steed (2), 12 points.
The men’s team battled with Blue Mountain in a high-scoring display from both teams. In the first half, the Chukars struggled to find their momentum, while the Timberwolves found their offensive rhythm early in the game. As a result, Blue Mountain outscored TVCC 48-31 in the first half.
Although the Chukars were down by 17 points at halftime, they were in sync throughout the second half as they accumulated a total of 53 points in the second half. However, they were unable to steal the lead from the Timberwolves, as they scored 45 points in the second half to hold onto their lead.
Consequently, the Chukars were defeated by the Timberwolves in an offensive display 93-84.
TVCC was led by Gavin Gordon (25), who scored 19 points while pulling down nine rebounds. He was closely followed by Trey Jones (0), who came off the bench to add 17 points with three assists. Gavin Weisweaver (1) and Garret Long (2) both chipped in 13 points respectively.
Up next, the Chukars will prepare to face off against Spokane Community College, as they defend their home court for another NWAC matchup on Saturday starting at 2 and 4 p.m.
