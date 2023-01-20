ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the Blue Mountain Community College Timberwolves in a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup.
The fans in attendance were awarded with two, hard-fought matchups that came down to the final minutes. In the games, the men’s team claimed victory over their opponents 78-69, whereas the Lady Chukars were defeated 66-59.
The men’s team battled back and forth with the Timberwolves, with neither team claiming an advantage over the other. As the two teams traded baskets, the Chukars began to separate themselves from Blue Mountain midway through the first half. After claiming a slight, five-point lead, the Chukars continued to maintain their advantage throughout the remainder of the half, as they entered the locker rooms with the lead 37-30.
In the second half, the Timberwolves attempted to fight back, and brought the score within three points within the first two minutes. However, the Chukars responded as they extended their lead to 11 points shortly after.
Blue Mountain continued trying to cut into the Chukars’ lead throughout the remainder of the game, but were unable to outscore the Chukars 41-39 in the second half. As a result, the TVCC claimed victory 78-69.
The men’s team was led by sophomore forward Garret Long (2), who accumulated 16 points with six rebounds on the night. He was closely followed by sophomore guard Gavin Weisweaver (1), 14 points; freshman guard Aidan Slater (11), 13 points; sophomore guard Trey Jones (0), 11 points with nine rebounds; and sophomore forward Ben McBride (35), scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds to earn the double-double.
For the Lady Chukars, they were unable to find their offensive rhythm early in the game. They traded baskets with the Lady Timberwolves throughout the beginning of the first quarter, but were unable to match Blue Mountain’s offensive output 14-9. The Lady Timberwolves continued to extend their lead throughout the second quarter, entering halftime with the lead 35-22.
In the second half, the Lady Chukars began to take control of the momentum of the game after making some adjustments. As a result, TVCC outscored their opponents 16-12 in the third quarter.
The two teams continued battling as the Lady Chukars attempted to steal the lead from Blue Mountain late in the game. However, they were unable to close the gap created by the Lady Timberwolves in the first half. The Lady Chukars were defeated 66-59 as a result.
TVCC was led by medical-redshirt sophomore point guard Valerie Vorwaller (0), who scored 15 points while pulling down six rebounds and earning three assists. She was closely followed by freshman shooting guard Havyn Brown (3), scoring 12 points with seven rebounds, and sophomore point guard Jazzy Jenkins (15), who accumulated 13 points with two rebounds coming off the bench.
