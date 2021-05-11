ONTARIO
This year at Treasure Valley Community College, the rodeo team is taking their team to the national rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, June 13-19. TVCC rodeo performed at a high level in the Northwest Regional Rodeo on April 30, in order to qualify for the national rodeo.
Each region will host a regional competition that will qualify the top two teams and the top three in individual events. Fourteen of TVCC’s rodeo team members qualified to compete in Casper, 10 of whom will compete for team standings.
TVCC is nationally ranked for both teams; the men are ranked second in the nation with 7,520.5 points and the women are ranked third in the nation with 4,536 points. Members are also highly ranked in their respected individual events. Many of the athletes are ranked in the top 20, nationally; including Jayce Blake who is ranked fourth in the nation for women’s all-around, and Tyler Smith who is ranked third in the nation for all-around as well as being ranked first in the nation for bareback riding.
TVCC rodeo shined in the Northwest Regional Rodeo, placing first as a team in both men’s and women’s team scores. They qualified both of the squads for the national rodeo, and managed to qualify in many individual events, as well. Jayce Blake was the women’s all-around and reserve goat-tier champion, while she also placed third in breakaway roping. Tyler Smith was a champion bareback rider and won the men’s all-around, as well. Indigo Sappington was the reserve champion tie down roper, Keagan Richards was the champion saddle bronc rider, and Jayce Garthwaite was the champion steer wrestler, as well. Colton Kluser (header) and Brady White, EOU (heeler) won the team ropers competition. Many of the athletes place in the top three, allowing them the opportunity to compete in the national rodeo.
Coach Drew Pearson mentioned that in his time at TVCC, he couldn’t recall a time where both the men’s and women’s teams have won the Northwest Regional Rodeo. He stated that he’s appreciative of this year and mentioned that, “even through COVID-19, the team is still growing.”
TVCC managed to take home five out of the nine saddles that are offered at the Northwest Regional Rodeo. Setting the team up to be the overall champions, and leading them to the national rodeo. The national rodeo in Casper will consist of the qualifying rounds; leading up to the final few days that will consist of the finals, which will be broadcasted on ESPN 3.
