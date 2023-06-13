Chukars ride into College National Finals Rodeo

CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the week, the Treasure Valley Community College rodeo team will be competing in the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyo.
Events began on Sunday with bulls, broncs, and breakaway, and continued with slack on Monday and Tuesday. Following slack on Tuesday, the first performance of the CNFR took place during the evening portion of the rodeo.
Wednesday will mark the second performance, followed by the third on Thursday and the fourth on Friday. The championship finals will be held on Saturday, crowning multiple national champions.
Approximately 400 of the nation’s top college rodeo athletes representing more than 100 institutions of higher education from 11 regions will compete in nine rodeo events, according to the CNFR fact sheet.
Men compete in saddle bronc, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and team roping, whereas the women compete in barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying, and team roping.
Individuals compete three times with the top 12 advancing to the championship finals, where the men’s/women’s all-around and individual national champions will be crowned.
Thursday is Ribbon Night at the rodeo, where the competitors wear the fight against all types of cancer.
Outside of competition, thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association foundation and NIRA alumni. Special scholarships and awards will also be presented nightly at the CNFR.
Other activities at the CNFR include a softball tournament, Cinch style show, NIRA alumni reunion, Special Olympics Rodeo, golf tournament, sporting clay shoot, and a cowboy church.
The College National Finals Rodeo is expanding live television coverage on ESPN. All performances of the CNFR — Tuesday through Saturday — will air on ESPN3. ESPN3 is available by using the ESPN App. Download the ESPN App from the App Store or Google Play. ESPN3 is also available on your computer. To view ESPN3 on a computer: Go to ESPN.com, click on ‘WATCH’, scroll down to ‘CHANNELS’, Select ESPN3 and click on “College Rodeo”. Performances will stream live and replay the following day, according to the CNFR website.
