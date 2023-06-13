Chukars ride into College National Finals Rodeo

CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the week, the Treasure Valley Community College rodeo team will be competing in the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyo.

Events began on Sunday with bulls, broncs, and breakaway, and continued with slack on Monday and Tuesday. Following slack on Tuesday, the first performance of the CNFR took place during the evening portion of the rodeo.



