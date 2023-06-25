ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College rodeo team has recently returned from Casper, WY, after competing in the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo from June 10-17. Approximately 400 of the nation’s top college rodeo athletes representing more than 100 institutions of higher education from 11 regions competed in nine rodeo events, according to the CNFR fact sheet, and the Chukars displayed their talents at the highest level in college rodeo.
The women’s team battled throughout the week, as their efforts were reciprocated in their team score as they tied for ninth with New Mexico State University with 185 points, while the men’s team finished 23rd with 180 points.
Individually, Lady Chukars’ Samantha Kerns finished third in the nation in breakaway roping, with her fastest time coming from the first go-round as she finished in 2.5 seconds. She averaged 12.2 to finish with 110 points to claim third place. Kerns also competed in barrel racing, where she finished 28th with an average of 45.63 seconds.
Other Chukars that placed themselves towards the top of the nation include Brice Matlock and Cole Eiguren. Eiguren competed in tie-down roping, and finished 11th with his best time coming from his last go-round as he finished in 8.3 seconds. However, Matlock displayed his courage as he hopped on the back of a bull at the CNFR, tying for seventh place.
The Chukars full results are displayed below:
Breakaway Roping
Samantha Kerns - 3rd
Emma Hodson Eiguren - 26th
Makenly Davis - 47th
Tie Down Roping
Cole Eiguren - 11th
Zane Taylor - 23rd
Team Roping
Zane Taylor and Ty Taylor - 16th
Jayce Blake - 41st
Colton Kluser - 45th
Steer Wrestling
Wiley Jack Karas - 22nd
Bareback Riding
Mason Yancy - 21st
Brant Monahan - 31st
Saddle Bronc Riding
Caseyn Pearson - 25th
Jace England - 36th
Goat Tying
Makenly Davis - 32nd
Emma Hodson Eiguren - 46th on two go-rounds (out with an injury)
