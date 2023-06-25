ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College rodeo team has recently returned from Casper, WY, after competing in the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo from June 10-17. Approximately 400 of the nation’s top college rodeo athletes representing more than 100 institutions of higher education from 11 regions competed in nine rodeo events, according to the CNFR fact sheet, and the Chukars displayed their talents at the highest level in college rodeo.

The women’s team battled throughout the week, as their efforts were reciprocated in their team score as they tied for ninth with New Mexico State University with 185 points, while the men’s team finished 23rd with 180 points.



