CASPER — On April 30, the Treasure Valley Community College, TVCC, rodeo team competed in the Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals, to determine which athletes would qualify for the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo, CNFR.
In the regional rodeo, the Chukars men’s team defended their title after being crowned the 2022 Northwest Regional Champions, scoring 806 points. The women’s team was named the reserve champions after being outscored by Blue Mountain Community College.
As a result, the Chukars men’s team is ranked sixth in the nation, whereas the Lady Chukars are ranked fourth in the nation, according to the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s website.
“The season went good, I was really hoping to have a repeat on both sides — the men and women. We had some draws in some areas at the regional finals that I think probably took our women out of the chance to actually win the year-end… Our men’s team, they were rock solid. We went in and battled all year long, we were either first or second all year long. Going into the regional finals, we were actually behind. Blue Mountain was beating us by, I think, 300 points or something, and at the end of days worth of rodeo, we beat them by 2100,” said Pearson. “The boys flat out worked their tails off… Like I said, we had some bad draws on the lady’s side that kind of kept us out of some things where we would’ve finished high and earned some points, but that’s rodeo.”
Additionally, TVCC received the 2022 Rodeo of the Year award, along with head coach Drew Pearson being named the 2022 Coach of the Year award for the fourth time consecutively.
“To me, that’s not on me. That’s about the team that we build here. Like, I can do so much, but it’s the mentality and group of athletes and young kids that we bring in that put me on that next step. It has nothing to do with what I do, it’s the kids.”
Individually, the Chukars qualified a total of 10 athletes in 13 separate events. The men’s team consists of Brant Monahan, bareback riding; Erin Vian, bareback riding; Jace England, saddle bronc riding; Cody King, saddle bronc riding; Wiley Jack Karas, steer wrestling; Zane Taylor, steer wrestling and tie down roping; and Dawstin Ho’opai, team roping heeler. The women’s team consists of Jayce Blake, team roping header and breakaway roping; Whitney Slack, goat tying; Samantha Kerns, breakaway roping; and Josee Newman, goat tying. The Chukars qualified athletes in every event, except for a barrel racer and a bull rider. However, TVCC doesn’t have a bull rider, according to Coach Pearson.
Student director Haylie Mitchell will also be in attendance.
“I think we have tremendous talent going, and I’m looking forward to it. I think our women, we have a really good women’s team put together. We actually have a transfer student that came from Montana State University. She was a two-time Big Sky region all-around champion, and she will go compete in the breakaway roping. And I honestly feel like she could win a national title. I think we could do some good things out there. I would love to have some guys make it back to the short round, and some girls make it back to the short round,” stated Coach Pearson.
England also mentioned that he believes that the Chukars are ‘stacked’ on both sides, adding that both teams are nationally ranked. He further stated that he believes the teams will perform to a high standard at the national rodeo. King mentioned that he’s excited for his first opportunity to compete at the CNFR.
Coach Pearson continued to praise the Chukars rodeo team, stating that he believes that they will be strong throughout the rodeo. However, he added that the draw could eliminate some athletes immediately, as a result of the total points that the athlete is able to earn through their respective draw.
Pearson also mentioned the atmosphere of the national rodeo that it is the second-largest rodeo, only surpassed by the National Finals Rodeo, NFR, in his opinion.
“I remember having kids in the past, they said, ‘Man when I stepped up in the shoots and looked out into the crowd during the performance, and the music was loud and you’ve got two of the best PAC announcers announcing. It just shocks you.’ As a young 18-20 year old kid, you’re like wow. It’s like a deer in the headlights,” said Pearson.
The Chukars checked in June 11, and will begin competing in the national rodeo finals on June 12, starting at 1 p.m. with the bulls, broncs, and breakaway roping. The CNFR will conclude on June 18, following the short round starting at 7 p.m. Additionally the final four days of the national rodeo finals will be televised on ESPN3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.