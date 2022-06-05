ONTARIO — On May 27, the Treasure Valley Community College hosted a signing day in one of the classrooms in the John J. Easly Gymnasium building. The Chukars tennis team invited four local athletes to sign their letters of intent to compete for TVCC in the 2023 tennis season.
Among the athletes in attendance, there were three additions to the men’s team with one addition to the women’s team, including Max Walters and Isaak Garcia, Payette High School; Jared Hally, Ontario High School; and Erin Hawker, Four Rivers Community School.
“My philosophy has always been [that] I like to have 80% of our team with local talent. I love to have athletes from the Treasure Valley, and nearby, play some college tennis. So I look to build the majority of my team from right around here, and we’ve done that again,” mentioned TVCC tennis head coach Mark Heleker in an interview with the Argus Observer following the signing event.
Heleker continued to state that there are a few athletes from the team from the Boise/Meridian area, along with athletes from Eastern Idaho and Western Oregon. However, he further mentioned that the large majority of the team is from the local area.
“We’re going to be rebuilding, because we lost a lot of sophomores… The team that we’re losing, it’s going to be hard to replace. A lot of new players coming in next year, and we’re just going to work hard and be ready when things start in February,” said Heleker. “I feel good about the kids that are coming in, I think they are quality student/athletes. We will be tough.”
