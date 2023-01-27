ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the Walla Walla Warriors in a Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, matchup.
The games marked the first competition between the two colleges this season, as the Chukars will conclude their regular season against the Warriors on Mar. 1.
In the games, TVCC struggled to match Walla Walla’s offensive output, and were defeated in both matchups as a result — men’s, 80-57; women’s, 75-37.
The Lady Chukars couldn’t find an offensive rhythm throughout the first half, and were consequently outscored 41-11, prior to entering the locker rooms for halftime.
“We struggled finding the bottom of the net yesterday. We had our opportunities on the offensive end, we were just unable to finish the play and put points on the board. I was proud of our team's ability to take care of the ball. We only had 11 turnovers, which was our lowest number on the season thus far. We just couldn't connect on our shot opportunities,” said TVCC Women’s Basketball Head Coach Riley Helmick.
However, TVCC bounced back in the second half, nearly doubling their score while holding the Lady Warriors to only 12 points throughout the third quarter. The Lady Chukars continued to utilize their offensive momentum, but were unable to close the gap created in the first half after being outscored 22-16 in the fourth quarter, bringing the overall score to 75-37.
“As far as this Saturday's matchup with Wenatchee, we will focus on the type of shots we are taking. I think we missed some shots against Walla Walla because they were rushed, either due to defensive pressure or the shot clock winding down. So, we will work on getting shots in rhythm and giving ourselves the best opportunity to put them in,” said Helmick.
In the game, the Lady Chukars were led by medical-redshirt sophomore point guard Valerie Vorwaller (0), who accumulated 12 points with one steal, assist, and rebound. She was followed by sophomore power forward Mandy Belnap (4) with six points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
The men’s team also struggled offensively throughout the first half, as Gavin Gordon earned the Chukars their first points of the game nearly eight minutes into the game. The Chukars continued to struggle on the offensive side of the court throughout the first half, being outscored 39-20 as a result.
“We struggled to shoot the ball last night, and against a team that averages almost 90 [points] a game, you can't do that. We're learning how hard you have to play every single possession to have success,” said TVCC Men’s Basketball Head Coach James Jansen.
Following halftime, the Chukars responded offensively to battle with the Warriors throughout the remainder of the game. However, they were unable to cut into the lead created by Walla Walla in the first half. After being slightly outscored 41-37 in the second half, the Chukars were defeated 80-57 against the high-powered Walla Walla Warriors.
“The guys have been bought in though, and the work has been there. So we just need to grind away until we can turn that corner, which I think can happen on Saturday when we host Wenatchee Valley. This was the best crowd this gym has seen since pre-COVID-19, and I hope our energy in the second half was good enough to bring them back on Saturday!”
The men’s team was led by sophomore forward Garret Long (2), who scored a total of 17 points, along with eight rebounds in the Chukars matchup on Wednesday. He was closely followed by sophomore guard Gavin Weisweaver (1) with 10 points, along with one rebound, assist, and steal.
Up next, the Chukars will prepare to compete against the Wenatchee Valley Knights in another NWAC matchup on Saturday, starting at 2 and 4 p.m.
