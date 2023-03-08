ONTARIO — On Tuesday, the Treasure Valley Community College softball team hosted the College of Southern Idaho for a doubleheader on the Lady Chukars’ home field. The two teams battled in back-to-back showdowns, but TVCC was unable to claim victory in either game, both being settled in the sixth inning.
In the first game, the Lady Chukars struggled to match the Golden Eagles offensive output throughout the six-inning game, but they found their way around the bases to score three runs in their first matchup of the spring season. However, the Lady Golden Eagles accumulated 12 runs to defeat TVCC 12-3 in the first of two games.
Following a scoreless first inning, College of Southern Idaho jumped ahead of the Lady Chukars after scoring three runs in the second inning. Neither team scored in the third, but the Lady Golden Eagles further increased their lead to 8-1 in the fourth inning, after they outscored TVCC 5-1.
The Lady Chukars attempted to claw into the Golden Eagles lead after scoring seven runs in the fifth inning, but CSI remained in the lead after scoring four runs of their own 12-8.
After the Lady Golden Eagles scored six runs, they took the field to hold the Chukars from scoring, resulting in CSI’s victory over TVCC 18-8.
In the second game, the Lady Chukars were led by freshman pitcher Halle Leavitt (6), who pitched four innings striking out three batters. She was relieved by freshman Madyson Arellano (14), sophomore Amber Wickel (24), and freshman Shaylee Burraston (5), who each took time in the pitcher’s circle.
TVCC sophomore outfielder Demry Wixom (12) led the Lady Chukars in the batter’s box after hitting 2-3, scoring one run while earning three RBI’s. She was closely followed by freshman infielder Mylee Milne (17), hitting 2-3 and scoring two runs.
Stats for the first game were not provided by the press deadline.
Up next, the Lady Chukars will prepare to host Southwestern Oregon Community College in a doubleheader on Friday, starting at 1 and 3 p.m. Following the games, TVCC will prepare to host Clackamas Community College in another doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
