PASCO, WA — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College baseball team traveled to Pasco, WA, to compete against the Columbia Basin Hawks in a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader for their first league matchup of the season.
In the first game, the Chukars were unable to score in the first inning, whereas the Hawks stole an early lead after bringing in a single run. Through the fourth inning, both teams displayed their defensive strengths as neither team was able to bring in a run. As a result, Columbia Basin continued to hold onto their 1-0 lead from the first inning.
After the Hawks held the Chukars from scoring in the fifth inning, they extended their lead after bringing two baserunners home 3-0.
However, TVCC immediately responded by scoring three runs to tie at 3-3 as sophomore infielder Lincoln Ratliff (10), freshman infielder Isaac Bateman (), and sophomore outfielder Edgar Alvarado (21) crossed home plate, while freshman outfielder Corbin Sanchez (2) earned two RBIs.
After the Chukars held their opponents from scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning, they were unable to steal the lead in the top of the seventh. As a result, the Hawks had the opportunity to regain the lead, and took advantage of their chance by scoring one run 4-3.
The eighth inning was scoreless, which led to the Chukars’ final opportunity in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game or take the lead; however, they were unable to score, leading to the Hawks’ victory 4-3.
TVCC was led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Brit Lusk (32), who pitched five innings while striking out two batters, allowing six hits and three runs — Lusk faced 24 batters. He was followed by sophomore right-handed pitcher Scott Baker (25), who pitched the final three innings while striking out one batter, allowing three hits and one run — Baker faced 12 batters.
In the second game, neither team could find an offensive rhythm, as neither team got on the scoreboard in the first inning. However, the Chukars jumped ahead in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead, prior to the third out. Yet, the Hawks were prepared to respond, but only scored one run, allowing the Chukars to hold onto a 2-1 lead.
Columbia Basin’s defense stood strong in the field during the top of the third inning, and the Hawks followed up by scoring two additional runs to steal the lead 3-2.
Following a scoreless fourth inning, the Hawks’ defense remained resilient in the field to hold the Chukars from scoring. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Columbia Basin further increased their lead to 5-2 after scoring two more runs.
TVCC responded in the sixth inning bringing two Chukars across home plate, but were still one run short from tying the game 5-4. Following the third out, TVCC took the field with the intention of holding the Hawks to zero runs, and succeeded in their objective, holding Columbia Basin from scoring in the sixth and seventh innings.
However, the Chukars struggled to retain their momentum, and were scoreless throughout the remainder of the game. In the eighth inning, the Hawks scored one run to bring the score to 6-4, as TVCC was defeated in another close, hard-fought matchup.
The Chukars were led by Colton Sneddon on the mound, who pitched five innings while striking out two batters, allowing seven hits and five runs — Sneddon faced 24 batters. He was relieved by Caleb Ward, who pitched two innings while striking out two batters and not allowing a single run or hit — Ward faced eight batters. In the eighth inning, Dillon Eden took over to pitch the remainder of the game, striking out one batter, allowing one hit and one run — Eden faced six batters.
Up next, the Chukars will prepare for a rematch against the Hawks, but will be prepared to defend their home field for another NWAC doubleheader on Sunday, starting at 2 and 5 p.m.
