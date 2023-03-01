Chukars drop tough battles with Walla Walla

TVCC freshman small forward Kate Vineyard (12), former Nyssa Bulldog, attempts to make a basket in the game against the Walla Walla Warriors at Treasure Valley Community College earlier in the season. The Chukars struggled with a sluggish offense throughout the night, falling to the Walla Walla women's team 75-37.

 Photo Courtesy of Dennis Lopez, file

ONTARIO — On Monday, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the Columbia Basin Hawks for a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup between the two teams.

In the conference showdown, the Chukars happened to get swept as the men’s team lost 79-61, while the Lady Chukars were defeated 85-62 in the final home game of the season.



