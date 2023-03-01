TVCC freshman small forward Kate Vineyard (12), former Nyssa Bulldog, attempts to make a basket in the game against the Walla Walla Warriors at Treasure Valley Community College earlier in the season. The Chukars struggled with a sluggish offense throughout the night, falling to the Walla Walla women's team 75-37.
ONTARIO — On Monday, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the Columbia Basin Hawks for a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup between the two teams.
In the conference showdown, the Chukars happened to get swept as the men’s team lost 79-61, while the Lady Chukars were defeated 85-62 in the final home game of the season.
For the men, TVCC struggled to slow down the Hawks’ offensive output throughout the first half, allowing Columbia Basin to create a 14-point lead as the teams entered halftime 36-22.
However, the Chukars responded in the second half, but were unable to diminish their opponents first-half lead. After Columbia Basin outscored TVCC 43-39 in the second half, the Chukars were defeated 79-61.
They were led by sophomore forward Garret Long (2), who accumulated a total of 14 points with four rebounds. He was closely followed by sophomore guard Gavin Weisweaver (1), 12 points with two rebounds; and freshman guard/forward Gavin Gordon (25), 12 points with six rebounds and four assists.
The Lady Chukars started off strong in their conference matchup, jumping ahead of the Lady Hawks 21-15 at the end of the first quarter. However, TVCC was unable to utilize their momentum to close out the first half, as Columbia Basin’s defense held the Lady Chukars to only 10 points in the second quarter while adding 24 points to their total.
As a result, TVCC entered the locker rooms for halftime losing 39-31.
The two teams continued to battle back and forth throughout the third quarter, with the Lady Chukars slightly cutting into the Hawks lead after they outscored Columbia Basin 21-20.
Yet, TVCC struggled to sink into an offensive rhythm, and were outscored by Columbia Basin 26-10 in the fourth quarter, resulting in their loss 85-62.
The Lady Chukars were led by medical-redshirt sophomore point guard Valerie Vorwaller (0), and freshman shooting guard Havyn Brown (3) off the bench, who scored 12 points respectively. Vorwaller also added six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block, while Brown also accumulated six rebounds and two assists. They were closely followed by sophomore point guard Jazzy Jenkins (15), who scored 11 points with three rebounds and two assists.
Up next, the Chukars will travel to compete against Walla Walla in another NWAC matchup for their final game of the regular season. TVCC will face off against their conference opponents later today, starting at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.