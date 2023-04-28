TVCC sophomore Kash Akita (9) keeps his eye on the ball as he attempts to hit the ball during the bottom of the third inning in the second game of a conference doubleheader against Yakima Valley on Wednesday.
ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College baseball team struggled to match their opponents offensive output throughout their home game on Wednesday, as they competed against the Yakima Valley Yaks in the first two games of the four-game series between the two teams.
In the first game, the Chukars scored three runs in the second inning, as sophomore Lincoln Ratliff (10), freshman Isaac Bateman (13), and Mason Kent (3) made it to home plate.
The Chukars tried to change the pace of the game on multiple occasions, pitching six pitchers. However, the Yaks surged ahead of TVCC throughout the remainder of the game. As a result, the Chukars were defeated in the first game of the series 8-3.
On the mound for TVCC included sophomores Brit Lusk (32), Warner Robertson (34), Adrian Burciaga (27), and Gavin Martin (18), along with freshman Braden Zadow (19), and Nicholas Goodman (37).
In the second game of the series, TVCC battled with the conference opponents in an offensive showdown, after the Chukars accumulated eight runs with sophomore Edgar Alvarado (21) leading the way in the batter’s box with four RBIs while scoring one run himself.
However, TVCC was unable to match the Yaks offensive pressure at the end of the second game of the series, and were defeated 12-8 as a result.
The Chukars were led by freshman Colton Sneddon (38), who pitched six innings earning five strikeouts while allowing five hits and five runs. He was relieved by sophomore Scott Baker (25), one inning allowing two hits and one run; sophomore Dillon Eden (30), one inning while allowing one hit and two runs; and sophomore Caleb Ward (15), one inning while allowing three hits and four runs.
Up next, TVCC will be on the road as they travel to Yakima Valley College for another doubleheader to conclude the four-game series between the Northwest Athletic Conference opponents on Saturday, starting at 1 and 4 p.m.
