ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team hosted Yakima Valley College for a Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, matchup between the two teams. In the match the two teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire competition that came down to the final point in the fifth set.
The Lady Chukars started the match off strong after claiming victory in the first set by a slim margin 25-22. TVCC continued to utilize their early-game momentum to continue to outscore the Yaks throughout the second set. However, the Yaks were able to force a deuce, but were unable to claim the set over the Chukars shortly after 26-24.
Although the Chukars held onto a 2-0 lead, the Yaks proceeded to battle for every point throughout the match. As a result, they broke the Chukars momentum in the third set by claiming victory by three points 25-22.
In the following set, the Yaks continued to apply offensive pressure, resulting in a scoring stretch that allowed the Yaks to claim a substantial lead in the fourth set. As a result, Yakima Valley tied the overall score 2-2 after defeating the Chukars in the fourth set 25-16.
In the final set, the Chukars responded to the Yaks’ momentum swing as they stood strong defensively, allowing the Chukars to battle point for point with their opponents. In the end, the game was settled in a deuce, with the Yaks claiming victory over the Chukars 17-15 — 3-2.
Reesa Whitworth led the Chukars throughout the match, earning a total of 21 kills, 16 digs, and one service ace. She was followed by McCall Maxfield, 15 kills; Kylee Edwards, 12 kills; and Sage McDaniel, 11 kills, accumulating a total of 38 kills combined. Paia Kaohelaiulii was spreading the ball around the court to earn 59 assists overall, while earning a total of 19 digs. She followed shortly behind Macey Buesher, who dove to the court for 24 digs throughout the match.
Up next, TVCC will travel to Columbia Basin College, in Pasco, WA, to compete in the Columbia Basin Crossover. The Chukars will begin competition with Pierce College on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m., followed by an additional game against Linn-Benton Community College, starting at 4 p.m.
The next day, the Chukars will continue with the crossover at 10 a.m., battling against Bellevue College before concluding their weekend of NWAC matchups.
