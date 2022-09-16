ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team hosted Yakima Valley College for a Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, matchup between the two teams. In the match the two teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire competition that came down to the final point in the fifth set.

The Lady Chukars started the match off strong after claiming victory in the first set by a slim margin 25-22. TVCC continued to utilize their early-game momentum to continue to outscore the Yaks throughout the second set. However, the Yaks were able to force a deuce, but were unable to claim the set over the Chukars shortly after 26-24.



