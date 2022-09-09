ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team hosted Walla Walla Community College for their first Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, matchup between the two teams with 200 people in attendance.
In the game, the Lady Chukars controlled the momentum of the game after falling into a rhythm in the first set. As a result, the Lady Chukars defeated the Warriors by five points 25-20 in the first set to claim a 1-0 lead.
TVCC continued to apply pressure on the Warriors defense, allowing them to surge ahead of Walla Walla to claim a dominant victory in the second set 25-15 to take a comfortable 2-0 overall lead.
In the final set of the match, the Chukars defense stood strong on their home court, while continuing to apply offensive pressure before defeating the Warriors in the third set 25-20.
As a result, the Lady Chukars defeated their NWAC opponents in their first matchup of the season to start their conference schedule with a 1-0 conference record.
Stat Leaders
TVCC () Reesa Whitworth led the Lady Chukars offensively, earning a total of 15 kills throughout the game in addition to one assist.
Sage McDaniel added five kills of her own while acing one serve, while Talley Blackwell earned four kills during the conference matchup.
Chukars’ Paia Kaohelaiulii racked up a total of 14 assists, while Mariya Hoffner earned a total of 11 assists in their victory over Walla Walla.
Up next, the Lady Chukars will remain on their home court to compete against the Yakima Valley Yaks in another NWAC matchup on Sept. 14, starting at 6 p.m., as they progress through the remainder of their schedule.
