Chukars dominate Walla Walla

TVCC freshman middle blocker Kylee Edwards, of Kuna, prepares to spike the ball during the conference matchup against Walla Walla on Sept. 7.

In the game, the Chukars claimed victory over their opponents in three sets 3-0. For further coverage of the game, visit argusobserver.com.

 Harley Wade | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College volleyball team hosted Walla Walla Community College for their first Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, matchup between the two teams with 200 people in attendance.

In the game, the Lady Chukars controlled the momentum of the game after falling into a rhythm in the first set. As a result, the Lady Chukars defeated the Warriors by five points 25-20 in the first set to claim a 1-0 lead.



