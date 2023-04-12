ONTARIO — Over the weekend, Treasure Valley Community College rodeo team hosted the fifth and sixth Northwest Regional Rodeos.
On Friday, the men’s team took first with 781 points for the day, over Walla Walla Community College with 617 points. The TVCC women’s team also took first with 916.5 points for the day, over Blue Mountain Community College with 303 points. The men’s all-around went to Chukars' Cole Eiguren earning 359 points and the women’s all-around went to Samantha Kerns, earning 246 points barely nudging out Kimberly Williams, from Walla Walla, with 245 points.
According to information received from Chukars Head Coach Drew Pearson, the results from the Friday’s rodeo are below:
In the saddle bronc riding Jace England, TVCC, took second place while his teammate Cody King finished third. Chukars’ Mason Yancy won the bareback riding and Brant Monahan, TVCC, was second .
In the tie down roping TVCC’s C. Eiguren finished in first; Zane Taylor placed second; followed by Tyler Eiguren in third; and Colton Kluser in eighth .
Chukars’ Wiley Jack Karas tied for second in the steer wrestling, followed by teammates C. Eiguren, in fourth and Ty Taylor in sixth .
Jayce Blake and Kluser won team roping, followed by Cole and Tyler Eiguren in second place. Additionally, Karas and Peter McBride finished in fifth, and Bryce Matlock in eighth.
In barrel racing, Kerns placed seventh and Gracie Garthwaite was eighth.
Makenly Davis and Shealyn Workinger, of TVCC, tied for second place, while Emma Hodson-Eiguren finished fourth, Kerns was fifth, and Garthwaite eighth.
In goat tying, “the TVCC women were on fire,” said Head Coach Drew Pearson, placing first through fourth. Kerns was first, Hodson-Eiguren was second, Davis was third, Blake was fourth, while Katie Latham followed in sixth, and Emmy Williams, TVCC tied for seventh.
On Saturday and Sunday, TVCC men’s team took first with 830 points over the course of the two days, over BMCC with 575 points. The TVCC women’s team also took first with 730, over BMCC with 600 points. The men’s all- around went to Chukars' Caseyn Pearson, earning 260 points, with Cole Eiguren right behind him with 220 points. The women’s all-around went to TVCC's Samantha Kerns for the second day in a row earning 315 points with Emma Hodson-Eiguren, TVCC right behind her with 225 points.
In saddle bronc riding, Pearson finished first as England followed in second. Erin Vian won the bareback riding, whereas Yancy finished third and Monahan was fifth.
In the tie down roping competition Z. Taylor was first; C. Eiguren was second; T. Taylor, fifth; and Kluser seventh.
Karas won the steer wrestling, and C. Eiguren finished fifth.
Matlock was second in the team roping, followed by Kerns and Dawstin Ho’opai in third; Davis and Pearson were fourth; and Cole and Tyler Eiguren were seventh.
In the barrel racing, Latham placed fifth in a 3-way tie while Kerns finished eighth.
Kerns won the breakaway roping followed by Hodson-Eiguren in fifth, Latham and Davis tied for seventh .
In goat tying, “the TVCC women were on fire again placing in 6 of the 9 places,” said Coach Pearson. Hodson-Eiguren finished in first; Blake, fourth; Latham, fifth; Williams, sixth; Kerns, seventh; and Davis, eighth.
1. Treasure Valley Community College 4,742.0
1. Treasure Valley Community College 4,175.5
2. Samantha Kerns – 1,455.50
3. Jayce Blake – 1,058.00
5. Emma Hodson-Eiguren – 1,009.50
6. Makenly Davis – 652.50
2. Caseyn Pearson – 306.00
1. Brant Monahan – 554.00
1. Bryce Matlock – 290.00
9. Tyler Eiguren – 195.00
10. Colton Kluser – 180.00
11. Caseyn Pearson – 139.00
12. Wiley Jack Karas – 96.00
13. Peter McBride – 69.00
15. Zack Morrison – 13.00
1. Wiley Jack Karas – 659.50
8. Samantha Kerns – 178.00
14. Wiley Jack Karas – 101.00
15. Makenly Davis – 80.00
2. Colton Kluser – 359.00
7. Tyler Eiguren – 215.00
8. Dawstin Ho’opai – 178.00
9. Ella Villagrana – 160.50
11. Bryce Matlock – 123.00
14. Peter McBride – 101.00
15. Caseyn Pearson – 80.00
3. Samantha Kerns – 373.00
12. Samantha Dunn – 101.00
15. Gracie Garthwaite – 26.00
1. Samantha Kerns – 627.00
5. Emma Hodson-Eiguren – 288.00
8. Makenly Davis – 244.00
9. Shealyn Workinger – 214.00
14. Emmy Williams – 78.50
1. Emma Hodson-Eiguren – 721.50
6. Makenly Davis – 328.50
8. Samantha Kerns – 277.50
11. Emmy Williams – 52.50
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.