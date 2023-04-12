ONTARIO — Over the weekend, Treasure Valley Community College rodeo team hosted the fifth and sixth Northwest Regional Rodeos.

On Friday, the men’s team took first with 781 points for the day, over Walla Walla Community College with 617 points. The TVCC women’s team also took first with 916.5 points for the day, over Blue Mountain Community College with 303 points. The men’s all-around went to Chukars' Cole Eiguren earning 359 points and the women’s all-around went to Samantha Kerns, earning 246 points barely nudging out Kimberly Williams, from Walla Walla, with 245 points.



