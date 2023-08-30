GRESHAM — On Tuesday, the Treasure Valley Community College Chukars volleyball team battled with Mt. Hood Community College Saints on the road for their first match of the season outside of an invitational or tournament. In the match, the Chukars displayed their offensive capabilities as they claimed victory over their opponents 3-1.

Throughout the match, the Chukars were led by freshman outside hitter Addison Raebel, who accumulated 12 kills with one assist. She was followed by freshman middle blocker Macie Weatherly with 11 kills. Additionally, sophomore setter Mariya Hoffner showcased her abilities as she acquired 33 assists in Tuesday’s victory over Mt. Hood.



