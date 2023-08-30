GRESHAM — On Tuesday, the Treasure Valley Community College Chukars volleyball team battled with Mt. Hood Community College Saints on the road for their first match of the season outside of an invitational or tournament. In the match, the Chukars displayed their offensive capabilities as they claimed victory over their opponents 3-1.
Throughout the match, the Chukars were led by freshman outside hitter Addison Raebel, who accumulated 12 kills with one assist. She was followed by freshman middle blocker Macie Weatherly with 11 kills. Additionally, sophomore setter Mariya Hoffner showcased her abilities as she acquired 33 assists in Tuesday’s victory over Mt. Hood.
In the first set, the Chukars jumped out to an early lead after an offensive surge, 8-3, but the Saints immediately responded to cut into TVCC’s lead. However, the Chukars continued to build their lead, and claimed the first set 25-15 as a result.
The Chukars started the second set by scoring five unanswered points, and continued to utilize their momentum to build their lead to 10-3. However, Mt. Hood responded by scoring four consecutive points prior to TVCC calling a timeout, bringing the score to 12-8. Following the timeout, the Chukars scored the next two points, and regained their composure in the set. As a result, TVCC surged ahead of Mt. Hood 22-11, before the Saints went on a 8-1 scoring run to bring the set within four points. Yet, the Chukars shut down Mt. Hood’s offensive run, and claimed the second set 25-20.
The two teams started the third set in a back-and-forth battle for control, but the Chukars claimed the early lead after scoring five consecutive points, 10-4. However, the Saints chipped away at the Chukars lead throughout the duration of the set, ultimately tying the score at 16-16. TVCC attempted to regain the lead, but lost the third set after Mt. Hood finished with four unanswered points.
Mt. Hood forced the match into a fourth set after claiming victory in the third, and continued to challenge TVCC throughout the match. Yet, the Chukars claimed an early lead in the fourth set, outscoring the Saints 5-3 to start, however, Mt. Hood went on a six-point scoring run to steal the lead from TVCC 9-5. The Chukars immediately responded by scoring three points, and continued to battle back and forth throughout the set. TVCC tied the score 12-12 shortly after, and traded points with Mt. Hood until the Chukars stole the lead 15-14. TVCC quickly took advantage of their opportunity to extend their lead to 17-15, and they continued to stand strong throughout the remainder of the match. As a result, the Chukars claimed victory in the fourth set 25-23, and defeated the Mt. Hood Saints 3-1.
Up next, the Chukars will remain on the road as they travel to Linn-Benton Community College to compete against the Roadrunners on Wednesday, starting at 1 p.m.
