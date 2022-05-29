WENATCHEE — Earlier this month, the Treasure Valley Community College tennis team traveled to Wenatchee, WA, to compete in the 2022 Northwest Athletic Conference Championships. The championships took place at Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club on May 14-15.
In the NWAC championships, the Chukars men’s team finished as the NWAC runner-up, scoring a total of 96 points overall. There was only a one point difference between the NWAC champions, Bellevue College (97), and the runner-up, TVCC (96).
The Chukars crowned three champions throughout the duration of the tournament, including 6th singles, 2nd doubles, and 3rd doubles in the men’s division.
During an interview with the Argus Observer, TVCC head coach Mark Heleker mentioned that the women’s team was shorthanded heading into the NWAC Championships, due to health, injury, and other various reasons. However, he further stated that the women’s team competed to a high level, and that the 1st and 2nd doubles played ‘awesome tennis’.
In the women’s division, Rachel Wolfe and Makayla Kelly finished in second place, defeating every opponent until the champions. Heleker noted that they had a really good tournament.
In the men’s division, the Chukars competed with a full team. However, the Chukars Marco Ramirez, who competes in 3rd singles and 1st doubles, severely rolled his ankle in the first match of the tournament. Heleker noted that Ramirez was favored to win the 3rd singles, and was currently winning his match against the eventual champion, prior to the injury.
Heleker further mentioned that he believed that Ramirez would’ve earned 15 team points, if he had one the 3rd singles tournament. However, due the injury, the Chukars were unable to compete in the 3rd singles or 1st doubles, forfeiting the team points as a result.
“The team rallied and played great tennis the rest of the tournament. So when the dust settled, we added up the final points and it’s Bellevue — 97, Treasure Valley — 96. So with Marco’s points, we come home with a NWAC Championship,” said Heleker during an interview with the Argus Observer at TVCC.
In the men’s tournament, Chukars Cardale Herzog finished second in 1st singles, and did not compete in doubles, due to his teammate being injured. Colton Beckstead also finished second in 2nd singles, while his teammate Shane Cunningham finished second in 4th singles. Beckstead and Cunningham competed in 2nd doubles together, and claimed the NWAC title, finishing in first place. Additionally, Salvador Garcia finished second in 5th singles, while his teammate Payton Kelso claimed the individual NWAC title in 6th singles. Garcia and Kelso also competed in 3rd doubles together, and were crowned the NWAC champions after defeating their opponents in the championship match.
“I can’t say enough about how well everybody played. To finish second by one point to a really strong Bellevue team, felt really good about the tournament. Great season, a great way to end the year other than Marco’s [injury],” said Heleker.
