PASCO, Wash. — Recently, on Nov. 10, the Treasure Valley Community College, TVCC, volleyball team traveled to Columbia Basin Community College to compete against the Hawks in a Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, matchup. Additionally, the Chukars’ volleyball team competed in their final match of the 2021 regular season.
Throughout the year, the Chukars competed with the various schools within the NWAC, as well as a few tough non-conference teams.
As a result, the Chukars struggled to defeat their opponents. However, the Chukars competed in every match they played throughout the season, losing close sets to solid teams.
In the game, the Chukars weren’t able to take over the momentum of the game. As a result, the Hawks took an early advantage, holding the Chukars to only 15 points in the first set. The Chukars attempted to fight back, but, in the end, the Hawks offense was too much for the Chukars defense. The Chukars were defeated by the Hawks in a shutout 3-0—15-25, 14-25, 14-25.
Statistically, Chukars’ freshman setter Rachel Sanders led the team, offensively. Sanders was able to earn a total of seven kills, while earning a service ace, as well.
Sophomore outside hitter Ashlynn Sherrill was able to earn five kills of her own, while also earning two service aces. Freshman middle blocker McCall Maxfield accumulated four kills to add to the team’s total.
TVCC sophomore setters Maely Harrigfeld and Courtney Van Winkle led the team in the assist column.
Harrigfeld was able to spread the ball around the court to accumulate 11 total assists, whereas Van Winkle added six assists to the team’s overall total. The Chukars finished the season with an overall record of 2-15, and a conference record of 2-14.
