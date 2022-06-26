CASPER — On June 12-18, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s rodeo teams traveled to Casper, WY, to compete in the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo, CNFR, for the opportunity to win an individual and team national title.
In the regional rodeo, the Chukars competed well enough to qualify 11 athletes in 13 events, including every event with the exception of bull riding and barrel racing. At the rodeo, the athletes had the chance to compete in the second-largest rodeo in the nation, only second to the National Finals Rodeo, NFR, according to TVCC rodeo head coach Drew Pearson.
In the CNFR, the Chukars were unable to qualify any athletes to the short round, following three go rounds.
Overall, the Chukars men’s team earned an overall score of 30 points to finish in 46th place. The Lady Chukars accumulated a score of 50 points to finish in 26th place as a team.
The rodeo kicked things off with the bulls, broncs, and breakaway roping events. TVCC’s Jace England and Cody King represented the Chukars in the saddle bronc event, however; they were unable to earn a score during the three rounds.
Chukars Erin Vian and Brant Monahan competed in the bareback bronc event. Vian earned a score of 72 points in the first round, but neither athlete earned a score in the following rounds.
In the breakaway roping portion of the rodeo, the Chukars were represented by Jayce Blake and Samantha Kerns. In the first round, Blake placed 4th with a time of 2.3 seconds, while Kerns followed shortly behind her with a time of 2.7 seconds. Neither athlete earned a score in the second round. However, Blake concluded the third round with a time of 3.3 seconds, while Kerns earned a time of 12.2 seconds.
Blake also competed in team roping with her teammate Dawstin Ho’opai, but were unable to earn a score throughout the three rounds.
Chukars Zane Taylor and Wiley Karas showcased their talents in the steer wrestling competition. Karas finished the first round in 14th place with a score of 11 points, whereas Taylor finished in 23rd with a score of 16.3. Taylor improved from his first-round score by earning 6.3 points in the second round, while Karas earned a score of 24.2 in the second round. In the third round, Karas battled back to earn a score of 10.5, followed by Taylor earning 24 points.
Taylor also represented the Chukars in the tie-down roping event. He couldn’t earn a time in the first round, but rallied to earn a time of 14.8 seconds in the following round. In the third round, Taylor improved his time by over five seconds, earning a time of 9.5 seconds.
In goat tying, Whitney Slack and Josee Newman represented the Chukars. In the first round, Newman earned a time of eight seconds, Slack followed shortly behind with a time of 8.4 seconds. In the second round, Slack duplicated her first-round time of 8.4 seconds, while Newman earned a time of nine seconds. In the third round, Newman matched her first-round time of eight seconds, whereas Slack improved her time by nearly a full second, earning a time of 7.5 seconds.
As a result, the TVCC rodeo team has concluded their season as of June 18, as the Chukars end the season with another national rodeo appearance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.